After Massive Success With ‘Sound Of Freedom,’ Director Alejandro Monteverde To Bring ‘Cabrini’ To Theaters With Angel Studios

Following the massive success of Sound of Freedom, Angel Studios and director Alejandro Monteverde are teaming up to bring Cabrini to theaters in March 2024.

Sound of Freedom is currently the ninth highest grossing film in the domestic market with a gross of $181.9 million. It has gone on to earn $2.6 million in Australia and New Zealand and has announced plans for a much wider international release in the near future.

With that film’s success, Angel Studios and director Alejandro Monteverde are teaming up again to bring his film Cabrini to theaters in March 2024.

In a press release, Angel Studios announced, “Angel Studios, the platform empowering filmmakers with full creative control to crowdfund and create, is announcing today the release of CABRINI—the second Angel Studios release from SOUND of FREEDOM Director Alejandro Monteverde. CABRINI will launch in theaters nationwide on March 8, 2024.”

Angel Studios’ Chief Operating Officer Liz Ellis commented on the film saying, “Francesca Cabrini is one of the most inspiring and influential figures in modern history, and yet few know her story. Faced with seemingly insurmountable life obstacles, Cabrini chose instead to focus on how she could change the status quo in her time, and her impact on the world is still felt today.”

Ellis added, “We’re thrilled to be able to share her unbelievable story in theaters this Spring. This will be our second collaboration with SOUND OF FREEDOM Director Alejandro Monteverde—and the Angel Guild gave this film even higher ratings than SOUND OF FREEDOM. Our community has high expectations for this project.”

The official synopsis for the film states, “Directed by Alejandro Monteverde (SOUND OF FREEDOM), CABRINI shares the story of Francesca Cabrini, a poor, audacious Italian immigrant who became one of the great entrepreneurs of the 19th century. ”

It concludes, “Through her willpower, courage, compassion, and business skill, she overcame sexism and violent anti-Italian bigotry while fighting against an establishment seeking to hold her back.”

Monteverde discussed the film in a livestream hosted by Angel Studios’ Neal Harmon at the beginning of August saying, “Cabrini, her life, shined a light in a very dark world in very dark times. And I was honored to be part of a film that shines a light on her life. And I was embarrassed because I didn’t know who she was. This is a woman that had a tremendous impact in the world. Tremendous. Her impact goes beyond any other character, historic character that has had an impact in the world.”

He went on to explain how the film will leave an impact on its audience, “This film, it’s a film that you experience. It’s a film that, and I hear this not from me, just from the audiences that have seen. They come in one person and they leave a different person. And one of our goals when we make movies is to make movies that begin when the movie ends that leaves you in a state of reflection and makes you question about how more you can do for others.”

The film’s executive producer J. Eustace Worthington would explain how the film will resonate because Mother Cabrini was experiencing similar situations to what is happening in the United States today. He said, “The story takes place back in 1889. It’s a period film. But the amazing thing is that the time she lived in is very much like the time we live in now.”

He elaborated, “She was in Italy, they had taken God out of the country, God out of the schools, and became a very secular nation. And if you were any kind of a Christian you were kind of persecuted, but that didn’t bother Cabrini. She would teach in a public school and she would be teaching Catechism in a public school. And the authorities would come down on her, and by the end of the day they were converted.”

“She was the only one in Italy teaching about God in the public schools. But that’s just one little example how she started out,” he said. “What’s amazing about Mother Cabrini is she never quit no matter what she did. She could overcome any obstacle and she had obstacles thrown at her from the very beginning.”

The film stars Cristiana Dell’Anna (Gomorrah, Trust), John Lithgow (Third Rock from the Sun, FOOTLOOSE, The Old Man), David Morse (THE GREEN MILE, THE ROCK, St. Elsewhere), Giancarol Giannini (QUANTUM OF SOLACE, CASINO ROYALE), and Federico Castelluccio (The Sopranos, EL CANTANTE).

