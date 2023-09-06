Emma Stone’s Sexually Explicit ‘Poor Things’ Film Manages To Generate Oscar Buzz, Tells The Story Of A Frankenstein-esque Parisian Prostitute

Hollywood has always been the epicenter of cultural degeneracy so it should come as no surprise to readers what the latest film that’s getting intense Oscar buzz is actually about.

Poor Things is an upcoming film about a young woman named Bella Baxter (Emma Stone), who is brought back to life, and given the brain of an infant, by unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Based on Scottish writer Alasdair Gray’s eponymously named novel, Poor Things is already being described as a feminist Frankenstein movie with intense sexual undertones.

The movie features what is described as some of the most explicit sex scenes ever seen in an A-list Hollywood film, as Stone’s childlike character discovers that she really enjoys embracing her sexuality.

In their reporting of the film, Variety notes that Poor Things “features graphic and sometimes violent sex involving Stone’s character, Bella, as she declared her independence from a lackluster relationship by becoming a prostitute in Paris.”

Progressivism has often pushed sexual promiscuity of women since the sexual revolution and have often praised women who sleep with multiple partners which makes to why the movie is being applauded as a feminist movie.

At the Venice Film Festival, where the film was first released, director Yorgos Lanthimos stated how important it was to portray the sexual side of Bella’s character on screen.

“It was very important for me to not make a film that would be prudish, because that would be like completely betraying the main character,” Lanthimos said. “We had to be confident Emma had to have no shame about her body, nudity, engaging in those scenes and she understood that right away.”

He added, “As soon as I started saying something about sex, she would say: ‘yes,’ of course, it’s Bella. We will do what we need to do.’”

Critics are lauding the film as a coming of age story about a 30-year-old zombie learning to become a woman again. The film is portrayed as feminist because the men in the film try and fail to control the dumbed down, sexually charged female avatar, garnering the applause and laughter from critics attending the Venice Film Festival.

Combining the elements of pedophilia, necrophilia, promiscuity, intersectional feminism, and every other movement that draws the ire of God, critics are raving about the film and it’s many sexually explicit scenes.

Outlets such as The Hollywood Reporter, GoldDerby, Variety, IndieWire, and The Times, amongst others, have been salivating over Poor Things since its Venice premiere, with many calling for Stone, who is also producing the film, to be the early favorite for the 2024 Academy Awards.

Film critics have also taken to social media to gush over Poor Things, throwing in some predictable buzzwords to describe Lanthimos and Stone’s sexually explicit film.

“Poor Things is… the raunchiest film of the decade?! Everyone remember how much of a stir Antichrist caused?! Poor Things is that x100! THE WORLD IS NOT READY,” wrote film critic Alex Billington on X.

Billington further praised, “Genius. Absolutely genius film. Loved it. Have so much to talk about.”

Variety’s Jazz Tangcay said, “Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone deliver their best film to date. It’s visually delicious and wildly entertaining.”

“Emma is pitch-perfect and remarkable as Bella on a journey of liberation and equality,” she continued, before concluding, “Obsessed with the awe-inspiring costume and production design.”

“POOR THINGS is the most magical odyssey of humanity, science, & liberation that anyone could think of—so it makes sense that genius Yorgos Lanthimos is behind it,” wrote film critic Lex Briscuso.

She added, “Emma stone is utterly riveting as Bella, turning out THE performance her career has been building towards #Venezia80.”

The Hollywood Reporter film critic David Rooney, asserted, “Wow. Yorgos Lanthimos’ POOR THINGS is a mordantly funny, breathtakingly designed feminist fairy tale about a reanimated woman’s odyssey of enlightenment that gives Emma Stone the juicy role of a lifetime,” sharing a link to his review for the outlet.

Without a doubt, it is fair to predict that Poor Things will be one of the most provocative films of the year.

The overwhelming praise for the content of the movie, however, should have audiences questioning the reason why those within the Hollywood stratosphere love portraying degeneracy as much as they do.

What are your thoughts on Emma Stone’s latest film?

