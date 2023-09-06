A new rumor claims that Netflix believes that the upcoming Rebel Moon films from Zack Snyder are Star Wars killers.

This new rumor comes from scooper WDW Pro. He shared, “Netflix is already considering a trilogy based on the quality of the first film. They think, according to the source, that they actually have a Star Wars killer.”

From there, WDW Pro stated, “Apparently, there’s an RPG video game that’s in development for this. We’re talking about a multimedia franchise that Netflix is working to invoke. It’s not a single movie, it’s not just two movies, this is an entire franchise push. We’ve got multiple animated shorts that are apparently in development. A TV show is expected to be officially in development after the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are completed.”

He then added, “And then it goes on to say, from the source, that Netflix is aiming for a mature version of Star Wars version and they can easily compete with Disney and what they’ve been putting out.”

Snyder previously confirmed he was developing a RPG during an appearance on The Nerd Queens channel and noted that he is developing Rebel Moon as a franchise back in March.

He said, “It’s not a small time commitment to Rebel Moon stuff. A sci-fi thing like this at this scale does require a lot of attention to make it all make sense. And it’s a very interconnected world and we’ve been doing our best to make it all make sense. And there’s like magic and madness and all the things that are in the universe and how they all coalesce is not a casual pursuit. It is a very full time, painting in the corners is not, not difficult.”

He would add, “And also to think about it as a franchise going forward, you know, where does it end, what is Kora doing, like what’s her like long look. It’s a big chop.”

As for the RPG, he said, “The one thing that I’m really having a really good time with, and I don’t even know if I’m supposed to talk about it, but this RPG that we’re doing that is just literally insane and so immersive and so intense and so huge.”

“We talked about how we would do the game and I was like we just said let’s go. … I’m only gonna say this, there’s more coming,” he added.

Netflix announced the film would be broken into two parts with Part One: A Child of Fire arriving on the streaming platform on December 22, 2023. Part Two: The Scargiver arrives on April 19, 2024.

The official synopsis for Part One reads, “When a peaceful settlement on the edge of a distant moon finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival.”

“Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed,” it concludes.

What do you make of this rumor that Netflix believes that Rebel Moon could be a Star Wars killer? Does it even need to be a Star Wars killer given Star Wars has seemingly killed itself?

