Rumor: Numerous Star Wars Disney+ Shows To Be Delayed Including ‘Skeleton Crew,’ ‘Ahsoka,’ And ‘Andor’

A new rumor posits that the release date for the Star Wars series’ Skeleton Crew, The Acolyte, and Andor will be delayed.

This new rumors comes courtesy of Bespin Bulletin who shares, “Sources have informed me that Skeleton Crew has been delayed until an unknown time in 2024.”

He went on to reveal that one of his sources informed him “that the series COULD be delayed by an entire year, looking at a November 2024 release.”

In fact, it might not just be Skeleton Crew getting delayed, but Bespin Bulletin claims that one of his sources informed him “that the current schedule of Star Wars live-action content is in flux and fluid due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.”

The outlet notes this means that Leslye Headland’s The Acolyte and the second and final season of Andor could be delayed as well. The outlet posits that Andor’s second season will be delayed to 2025.

Interestingly, the report also notes that The Mandalorian Season 4 is unlikely to be delayed and will likely release in 2025, something his sources had previously informed him would be when it would hit Disney+.

Actor Jaleel White, who stars in Skeleton Crew, previously confirmed the series would arrive on Disney+ in November or December of this year.

He said, “I’m actually going to be on a new series on Disney+ starring Jude Law called Skeleton Crew. It’s coming out in November. November, December. And it’s part of the Star Wars universe.”

If this rumor pans out to be true it follows in the wake of Marvel Studios shaking up their release calendar for their Disney+ series.

At the beginning of the month, The Hollywood Reporter noted that the second season of the animated series What If…? was delayed to a Christmas day release. They also reported that Echo has been delayed from its November 29th release date to an unknown date in January 2024.

Furthermore, X-Men ’97, which was supposed to be released this fall has now be delayed to early 2024.

The Kathryn Hahn vehicle, Agatha: House of Harkness, which was renamed to Agatha: Coven of Chaos, has been renamed again to Agatha: Darkhold Diaries and has been pushed back from its winter 2023 release window to early fall 2024 in an attempt to capitalize on Halloween.

The outlet noted that the Ironheart series has been completely dropped from Marvel Studios’ schedule after it was previously supposed to be released this fall.

Finally, Daredevil: Born Again and Wonder Man have been delayed indefinitely due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes as they were paused in mid-production.

What do you make of this rumor that these Star Wars series are getting delayed?

