Netflix’s Live-Action ‘One Piece’ Producers Say “Scripts Ready” For Second Season, Expect To Receive Renewal Decision “In The Next Week To Two Weeks”

Netflix’s Live-Action ‘One Piece’ Producers Say “Scripts Ready” For Second Season, Expect To Receive Renewal Decision “In The Next Week To Two Weeks”

As the series continues to garner praise from audiences for being a not-terrible adaptation, Tomorrow Studios has confirmed that a second season of Netflix’s live-action take on One Piece is ready to enter production as soon as both Netflix gives the greenlight and SAG-AFTRA finds a resolution to their ongoing strike.

RELATED: Netflix’s Live-Action ‘One Piece’ Showrunner Reveals Eiichiro Oda Was Adamantly Against Any Romances Between The Straw Hats: “That’s A Hard No”

Speaking with Variety on September 7th, Tomorrow Studios CEO Marty Adelstein revealed that although Netflix has yet to officially approve their return to the sea, he and his team have already “got scripts ready” for a second season of Luffy’s live-action adventure.

“I think [Netflix is] looking at various situations about how many episodes they do, do they break them up?” the producer told the entertainment news outlet. “I think they’re trying to figure that out this week. I suspect we’ll hear from them in the next week to two weeks. There seems to be a big impetus to keep this going and to come up with a long-term strategy. So we’re just waiting for that.”

To this end, Adelstein noted that one of the biggest challenges standing in the series’ way of renewal was the question of how to sustain the series’ impressive viewership numbers through a second season.

“I think what it would need to do, and it’s been doing, is broadening out,” he opined. “We’re getting a lot of family viewing and that is really the key, is to bring in the non-fans and people who aren’t aware of the IP because the show stands on its own and you get people to watch it and people really love it.”

Turning to the analytical side of the equation, Tomorrow Studios president Becky Clements asserted, “They keep [renewal notices], as you know, close to the vest until post-launch. But with Netflix’s support of the title, we expected it to be number one and we sensed their research and algorithms probably saw the possibility for that.”

“But in our subsequent calls post-launch, we have been told that we have exceeded expectations, which is also fantastic,” she added.

Asked what a timeline for the series return could look like once the aforementioned SAG-AFTRA strike finally comes to an end, Clements asserted, “Realistically, hopefully, a year away, if we move very quickly, and that is a possibility.”

“Somewhere between a year and 18 months, we could be ready for air,” she further estimated.

Though neither Adelstein nor Clements provided any details as to what story lines could be adapted in a second season of One Piece, given how faithful the studio has been to Eiichiro Oda’s original manga thus far, it’s not hard to imagine what could be on deck for the Straw Hat Pirates.

Given the teases seen in the closing minutes of the first season’s final episodes, a further order of eight or so episodes would likely see the live-action series take on the Loguetown and Reverse Mountain Arcs.

RELATED: Netflix’s Live-Action ‘One Piece’ Director On Collaborating With Series Creator Eiichiro Oda: “I Think It Would Be An Insanity Not To Include Him In Every Single Decision That You Make”

Further, given the way in which the live-action series also slightly plays around with the manga’s original timeline, it’s also possible audiences could also be treated to some part, if not all, of the Arabasta Arc.

At the very least, it’s a likely bet the season will introduce both Vivi and Tony Tony Chopper to the world of live-action.

NEXT: ‘One Piece’ Celebrates Live-Action Netflix Series’ Premiere By Making First 12 Volumes Available To Read Free-Of-Charge