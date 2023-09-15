Lucasfilm Upgrades Star Wars ‘Lando’ Spin-Off From Disney Plus Series To Feature-Length Film

In the latest shake-up to the studio’s ever-confusing slate of constantly shifting Star Wars projects, Lucasfilm has confirmed that they will be expanding the scope of their previously announced Lando solo outing from a Disney Plus series to a full-blown movie.

This development first came to light courtesy of Stephen Glover, the brother and creative partner of the project’s currently attached star Donald Glover, who will be reprising his role as the galaxy’s coolest cat from Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Speaking to the topic of Lando during an appearance on the September 14th episode of former ESPN host Pablo Torre’s Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast, the former Glover broke the news that “We’re doing…it’s not even a show.”

Jokingly pressed by Torre whether his next few statements should be ‘bleeped’ for legal reasons, Glover playfully declined, laughing back, “I’m sure like, the nerds will figure it out anyway. They’ll read my lips or something.”

Seeking clarification on his guest’s previous statement, Torre then asked Glover, “Wait, you said it’s not even a show?”

“No, the idea right now is to do a movie,” Glover clarified. “But uh, that’s the thing, like right now, because of the strike, it’s kind of like telephone, all the information coming out.”

With the delivery of Glover’s answer being less-than-direct, one mainstream entertainment outlet, Variety, sought clarification on Lando‘s current status from Lucasfilm.

In turn, the studio confirmed that the project is currently being developed as a feature film.

Stuck in development hell ever since it was first announced by Disney in December 2020, progress on the Lando series-turned-movie has been slow, to say the least. After three years, no details regarding the film’s plot have been confirmed to the public.

In fact, the only real information known about Lando’s upcoming adventure is that on August 1st, its original writer, Dear White People director Justin Simien, was replaced in his role by the Glover brothers.

To this end, it should be noted that this absence of information is not borne from a lack of pressure from the media, but rather Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy’s own reticence towards detailing any of the studio’s Star Wars plans.

Asked by IGN during the Star Wars Celebration in April if she could “give us any update on that? Is it still happening?”, the widely-panned studio head offered the brief response, “It’s still happening and he’s very excited about it.”

As of writing, Disney’s refurbished Lando film has yet to receive an official release date.

