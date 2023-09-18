‘My Hero Academia: UA HEROES BATTLE’ Officially Announced, Crunchyroll To Host World Wide Premiere At New York Comic Con

Coming off the recent announcement of My Hero Academia‘s fourth movie, Shueisha unveiled the franchise’s eighth OVA UA Heroes Battle. Unlike the majority of OVAs; however, UA Heroes Battle will have a special Japanese theatrical release alongside the final three episodes of My Hero Academia Season 6.

Shueisha announced My Hero Academia‘s eighth original video animation (OVA) UA HEROES BATTLE on the franchise’s official website. Produced by studio Bones and based on the manga by Kohei Horikoshi, the events of UA HEROES BATTLE is chronologically set during the winter break prior to My Hero Academia’s fifth season’s Endeavor Office Intern Arc.

The franchise’s latest 87 minute OVA revolves around a card game developed by UA’s support students called “Yuuei Heroes Battle.”

To entertain the locked down heroes of Class 1-A, third year Class 1-B student Mirio Togata (CV: Tarusuke Shingaki – Nathaniel Hawthorne in Bungo Stray Dogs) brings a deck of the aforementioned “Yuuei Heroes Battle” cards to Class 1-A’s dorms where they will engage in an intense card game.

Prior to its Japanese theatrical release, Crunchyroll announced the streaming platform will host an exclusive world premiere of “UA HEROES BATTLE” English Dub at New York Comic Con Empire Stage on October 13th at 5 pm PST. New York Comic Con attendees will also receive limited edition My Hero Academia character cards.

In Japanese theaters, “UA HEROES BATTLE” will be screened alongside the conclusion of the Dark Hero Arc from Kohei Horikoshi’s manga. Spanning from episodes 136-138, Izuku Midoriya’s (CV: Daiki Yamashita – Akira in Rebuild World) exhaustion from constantly using One for All to save anyone he can has caused him to take a more monstrous appearance and he faces off against the very friends in Class 1-A he left behind to protect.

Fans attending the Japanese special theatrical screening will receive a two postcard set consisting of “UA HEROES BATTLE” key visual and Season 6’s key visual for “Deku, come back to us (Deku Modotte Koi).”

“UA HEROES BATTLE” will be screened in ten Japanese theaters from October 20th to October 26th, 2023 and Crunchyroll plans to announce when My Hero Academia‘s eighth OVA will be available at a later date .

