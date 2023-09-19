‘Sound Of Freedom’ Subject Tim Ballard Denies Vice News Claims About Sexual Misconduct: “They Are Baseless Accusations”

Tim Ballard, the founder of Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.) and the subject of the summer blockbuster hit Sound of Freedom, vehemently denied sexual misconduct claims alleged by media outlet Vice.

Earlier this week, Vice News’ Anna Merland and Tim Marchman claimed that Ballard left O.U.R. earlier this year after “an investigation into claims of sexual misconduct involving seven women, according to sources with direct knowledge of the organization.”

The outlet further asserted that sources informed them that Ballard “invited women to act as his ‘wife’ on undercover overseas missions ostensibly aimed at rescuing victims of sex trafficking. He would then allegedly coerce those women into sharing a bed or showering together, claiming that it was necessary to fool traffickers.”

Not only would Vice News report these claims, but reporter Lynn Kenneth Packer shared an anonymous letter that claims, “an OUR employee who accompanied Tim on an undercover operation filed a sexual harassment complaint against him with OUR’s HR department. This resulted in an in extensive internal investigation into Tim and his individual operational tactics and led to more women speaking up as part of the investigation process.”

The letter continued, “It was ultimately revealed through disturbingly specific and parallel accounts, that Tim has been deceitfully and extensively grooming and manipulating multiple women for the past two to three years with the ultimate intent of coercing them to participate in sexual acts with him, under the premise of going wherever it takes and doing ‘whatever it takes’ to save a child.”

An O.U.R. spokesman responded to Vice News’ claims against Ballard stating, “Tim Ballard resigned from O.U.R. on June 22, 2023. He has permanently separated from O.U.R.”

The spokesman continued, “O.U.R. is dedicated to combatting sexual abuse, and does not tolerate sexual harassment or discrimination by anyone in its organization. O.U.R. retained an independent law firm to conduct a comprehensive investigation of all relevant allegations, and O.U.R. continues to assess and improve the governance of the organization and protocols for its operations.”

“To preserve the integrity of its investigation and to protect the privacy of all persons involved, O.U.R. will not make any further public comment at this time. O.U.R. is confident in its future as the leading organization committed to combatting sex trafficking and saving children who have been captured and sold into slavery,” the spokesman concluded.

Ballard responded to the allegations in a statement through The Spear Fund, “As with all of the assaults on my character and integrity over many years, the latest tabloid-driven sexual allegations are false.”

He continued, “They are baseless inventions designed to destroy me and the movement we have built to end the trafficking and exploitation of vulnerable children.”

Ballard also stated, “During my time at O.U.R., I designed strict guidelines for myself and our operators in the field. Sexual contact was prohibited, and I led by example. Given our meticulous attention to this issue, any suggestion of inappropriate sexual contact is categorically false.”

