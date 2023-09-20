Lex Luthor Rumored To Be Running For President In James Gunn’s ‘Superman: Legacy’

James Gunn’s script for Superman: Legacy is still top secret, but that doesn’t stop the Internet. You know the way the Internet and leaks can be by now. They go hand-in-glove. Previously, we reported a suspected plot leak about a Middle Eastern conflict, a la Black Adam, which may suggest a more significant political power struggle if the latest rumor is accurate.

Both leaks have to be accurate for there to be political elements in Legacy, but anyway, a hot war of any magnitude usually involves a hegemon on one side. Much of the time, that hegemon is a world power backing one side as an ally – or playing both sides against the middle for its own ends.

Something to that effect may play out in Superman: Legacy with somebody other than the Man of Steel playing peacemaker in the global crisis – no, not John Cena. According to a scoop credited to DanielRPK, obtained by Koimoi.com, Lex Luthor might endeavor to solve the world’s problems after he has furthered one of his personal goals.

Lex has had political aspirations in the past and sought higher office and won. He was President of the United States once upon a time and James Gunn might explore that in Legacy. “Yes, you heard that right,” says the Koimoi team. Luthor’s big role is he runs for POTUS. Whether he wins or not isn’t mentioned.

If Lex is victorious and is sworn in, that would be enough fuel for a sequel — should there be cause for one. Superman: Legacy has to make a nice profit first, and it’s too soon to tell how it will perform when its casting is not even complete yet. David Corenswet is set as the Kryptonian and Rachel Brosnahan is locked in as Lois Lane.

Luthor, however, is yet to be cast. Nicholas Hoult was rumored to be at the top of the list, but Daniel Craig, Bradley Cooper, and Dave Bautista’s names have also come up lately. Of course, these are just rumors for now and should be taken with the appropriate grams of salt until the time is right.

