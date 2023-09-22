‘Young Justice’ And ‘The Spectacular Spider-Man’ Producer Greg Weisman Claims “I’ve Been Striving For Woke Since Long Before I Ever Heard The Term”

In what appears to be a mix-up of definitions so baffling that it could only be properly summarized by Inigo Montoya, noted Young Justice and The Spectacular Spider-Man series producer Greg Weisman recently claimed that he has been “striving for woke since long before I ever heard the term”.

Weisman, who some may also know as the creator of Disney’s Gargoyles series, made this declaration on September 20th via his personal Twitter account.

Retweeting a fan who put forth the rhetorical situation. “Randos online: I can’t believe the guy that made Gargoyles made Young Justice! He’s gone WOKE! He’s been corrupted!” and responded to these imaginary critics with an animated GIF featuring the heads of the YJ versions of Nightwing and Batman superimposed over the dancing duo of Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum from 21 Jump Street, Weisman asserted, “Seriously. I’ve been striving for woke since long before I ever heard the term.”

“Don’t believe me?” he then asked. “Watch #Gargoyles. Read #CaptainAtom.”

“And I’m not alone,” Weisman added. “#StarTrek was always as woke as anyone knew how to be at any given moment. #XMen was always as woke as anyone knew how to be. Stan & Jack, separately & together: WOKE. The list goes on and on…”

However, rather than adulation, Weisman’s proclamation was instead met with a wave of criticism, much of which was predicated upon the belief that the animation veteran had conflated the concepts of ‘woke’ – empty, performative, and often insulting calls for inclusion usually meant to advance a financial goal – and what would best be referred to as ‘progressive’ – genuine attempts to promote messages of respect, kindness, and understanding.

But am0ng this backlash, it would be only two tweets that would draw notable responses from the Star Wars Rebels executive producer.

The first came from @randoartlover, who – true to his name – aggressively pushed back, “Why do you comic book guys have no f–king idea what you’re talking about?”

“You NEVER know what you’re talking about,” he continued. “You just make s–t up constantly. It’s like you’re allergic to the truth. I KNOW you know the difference between something being ‘woke’ and being progressive.”

“I know what I’m talking about,” Weisman shot back. “If people have perverted the original meaning of the word ‘woke’, why should I participate in that? Being woke means WAKING THE F–K UP and opening your g-ddamn eyes to the reality around you. Who in their right mind would be against that?”

The second was made by Twitter user @JeanGen09181213, who, taken aback by what she ostensibly viewed as the creator’s misunderstanding of the concept of ‘woke’, replied, “With due respect Greg, as a big fan of Gargs, X Men, Star Trek, etc, they weren’t ‘Woke’, not in the modern sense at least.”

“They were Progressive media done right,” she explained. “They promoted Unity DESPITE our differences. Most media labeled ‘Woke’ today doesn’t do that.”

In turn, Weisman conceded, “Fine. Call it progressive. But I’d STILL argue that YOU are misusing the word woke. I’m not.”

“And everyone is trying to do media ‘right’,” he ultimately argued. “Who the heck sets out to do it wrong? It’s a fiction that there’s a conspiracy. There’s just good s–t and bad s–t.”

