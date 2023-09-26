Rumor: ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season 2 To Make Reference To Rivendell

A new rumor claims that the production for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will make reference to Rivendell or Imaldris in the show’s second season despite the location not yet existing.

This latest rumor comes from Fellowship of Fans on X who state, “‘RIVENDELL/ IMLADRIS’ is a location & term internally listed in the production of ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2.”

The account adds, “Though this production listing can range from just a dialogue mention of the location, teaser or seeing the location itself on screen.”

Furthermore, they claim, “‘Rivendell/ Imladris’ production codename is Gildan.”

It’s likely the reference to Imaldris or Rivendell will occur towards the end of the series as a previous rumor from Fellowship of Fans claimed that the second season will end with a two-episode battle depicting the fall of Eregion.

Fellowship of Fans reported back in August, “Arondir will be present at the 2- episode battle in The Rings of Power Season 2 alongside Elrond whilst fighting Adar’s Army.”

In a video providing more detail about this rumor, Fellowship of Fans’ Strider stated, “What should be happening, I don’t think it’s officially confirmed, but when you look at everything, you do the math, basically it’s 99%, the two episode battle will be at the end of the season like the fall of Eregion.”

When specifically asked by guest Nixi if it is indeed the fall of Eregion or if it could be in Mordor, Chen responded, “The footage looks like Eregion. There’s a lot of drone footage of it and the battlements, they look like Eregion. They even have like Eregion, in the show at least, it’s surrounded by water, it’s on a river delta. So they drained that somehow. You can see dried up riverbeds, crashed boats, stuff. So I think it’s very certainly Eregion.”

They eventually shared a drone shot of what they were describing.

When asked about why it is Adar’s army attacking Eregion instead of Sauron’s, Strider explained, “I think we came to a similar conclusion that basically they will somehow in one way or another they will end up on the same side like Adar will join Sauron in some way. Basically, be the commander of his army or something like that and then he will be made officially the–”

Nixi then posited her own theory, “Or Sauron will take the shape of Adar and become Adar.”

Tolkien’s The Silmarillion recounts the fall of Eregion, “It was in Eregion that the counsels of Sauron were most gladly received, for in that land the Noldor desired ever to increase the skill and subtlety of their works. Moreover they were not at peace in their hearts, since they had refused to return into the West, and they desired both to stay in Middle-earth, which indeed they loved, and yet to enjoy the bliss of those that had departed.”

“Therefore they hearkened to Sauron, and they learned of him many things, for his knowledge was great,” Tolkien continued. “In those days the smiths of Ost-in-Edhil surpassed all that they had contrived before; and they took thought, and they made Rings of Power. But Sauron guided their labours, and he was aware of all that they did; for his desire was to set a bond upon the Elves and to bring them under his vigilance.”

From there Sauron built his One Ring, but the Elves became aware of him and his plots and chose to remove their rings. Not only did they remove their three rings, but concealed them from Sauron. Upon discovering this, Sauron “was filled with wrath and he came against them with open war, demanding that all the rings should be delivered to him.”

Tolkien later wrote, “From that time war never ceased between Sauron and the Elves; and Eregion was laid waste, and Celebrimbor slain, and the doors of Moria were shut.”

In Unfinished Tales: The Lost Lore of Middle-earth, which was also published posthumously by Christopher Tolkien, it details the battle at Eregion, “When Sauron learned of the repentance and revolt of Celebrimbor his disguise fell and his wrath was revealed; and gathering a great force he moved over Calenardhon (Rohan) to the invasion of Eriador in the year 1695. When news of this reached Gil-galad he sent out a force under Elrond Half-elven; but Elrond had far to go, and Sauron turned north and made at once for Eregion.”

“The scouts and vanguard of Sauron’s host were already approaching when Celeborn made a sortie and drove them back; but though he was able to join his force to that of Elrond they could not return to Eregion, for Sauron’s host was far greater than theirs, great enough both to hold them off and closely to invest Eregion,” Tolkien wrote. “At last the attackers broke into Eregion with ruin and devastation, and captured the chief object of Sauron’s assault, the House of the Mírdain, where were their smithies and their treasures. Celebrimbor, desperate, himself withstood Sauron on the steps of the great door of the Mírdain; but he was grappled and taken captive, and the House was ransacked.”

Sauron would then claim the Nine Rings and learned of the location of the Seven after capturing and torturing Celebrimbor. However, Celebrimbor refused to give up the locations of the Three.

After obtaining these rings, Sauron then turned his attention to Elrond’s force and the few Elves that had escaped from Eregion. Fortunately, they were able to escape Sauron’s army because Durin and the Elves of Lórinand attacked Sauron’s host from the rear, “He would indeed have been overwhelmed had not Sauron’s host been attacked in the rear; for Durin sent out a force of Dwarves from Khazad-dûm, and with them came Elves of Lórinand led by Amroth. Elrond was able to extricate himself, but he was forced away northwards, and it was at that time that he established a refuge and stronghold at Imladris (Rivendell).

“Sauron withdrew the pursuit of Elrond and turned upon the Dwarves and the Elves of Lórinand, whom he drove back; but the Gates of Moria were shut, and he could not enter. Ever afterwards Moria had Sauron’s hate, and all Orcs were commanded to harry Dwarves whenever they might,” Tolkien detailed.

As noted above it’s after the fall of Eregion that Elrond and his host of Elves found Imaldris or Rivendell. Thus it’s quite possible that in the series’ last episode there could be a reference to Rivendell.

I’m imagining a bit of dialogue between Elrond and another character discussing what they plan to name it or you could see a stinger shot of the location as the show concludes its second season.

What do you make of this latest rumor that Rivendell might show up or at least be mentioned in the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?

