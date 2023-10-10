Gina Carano Warns Those Doing “Evil Unimaginable Things” Should Fear “The Wrath Of God”

The Mandalorian actress Gina Carano recently warned that individuals and groups who are doing “evil unimaginable things” should fear “the wrath of God.”

Carano took to X where she shared a heartfelt post that appears to be in reaction to the horrors taking place in Israel and the Palestinian territory of the Gaza Strip.

She began, “I think the horrors of this world can sometimes take some of our breath away. Some people process things inward not outward. Some are listening and working on becoming more educated.”

“It is not everyone’s gift to engage in debates and arguments online,” she continued. “Some gifts are praying, preparing, supporting, acts of kindness, uplifting, simply sitting with someone who is hurting. You don’t have to force the words if they are not there.”

“So many are presently in a place of pain and loss and are just working on holding it together,” she added.

Carano went on, “And then there are those who might just be flat out exhausted and out of words for the moment because for the last 3 years straight or longer they have been screaming at the top of their lungs that the corrupt and unchecked people in positions of power would lead to exactly the world we are living today.”

She then asserted, “So if you need a moment it doesn’t mean your hearts aren’t deeply involved and it doesn’t mean you aren’t outraged and aren’t being supportive, it just means you are doing it in a different way and you are processing and need to work as hard as you can on holding it together for yourself and your family and you are working on being a stable person for people in pain to lean on.”

Carano then shared her own personal testimony and warned, “For me, I have faith God is a just God, He hears our cries and knows our hearts. The wrath of God is what the ones doing evil unimaginable things should really be in fear of, not bombs, not human judgement but Gods judgment. I shiver at when they will figure that out.”

“Keep putting one foot in front of the other, understand this is a marathon not a sprint. We are not heading into easy times. When you are grounded and feel an inner strength and feel called to speak, that is when you speak,” she advised.

Next, she issued a call to action, “Now more than ever work on getting organized, work on getting healthy physically, mentally and spiritually, work on supporting your communities and the ones you can reach.”

“These words are spoken with love to whoever needed to hear them,” she concluded.

Monsignor Charles Pope explains that “God’s wrath is His passion to set things right.”

He elaborates, “In terms of sin, injustice, and anything that hinders the possibility of salvation, God has a wrathful indignation and a passion to set things right. This is part of His love for us. His wrath may be manifested through punishment, disturbance of our conscience, or simply by allowing us to experience the consequences of our sin.”

As an example of this wrath, he shared a clip from George Lucas’ Raiders of the Lost Ark and explained, “One of the greatest cinematic depictions of the wrath of God occurred in the movie Raiders of the Lost Ark. The Nazis sinfully think they can open the Ark and withstand the presence of God; what they get, however, is His wrath, for sin cannot endure the reality of His presence.”

As for what we can do, Monsignor Pope advises, “We must be washed clean in the Blood of the Lamb and purified. Most of us will need purification in Purgatory, too. However, if we let the Lord work His saving work, we will be saved from the wrath, for we are made holy and set on fire with His love—and fire doesn’t fear the presence of fire. God is love, but He will not change; His love must change us.”

What do you make of Carano’s warning?

