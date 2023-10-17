Matthew Vaughn To Direct Reboot Of ‘Kick-Ass’ And Continue ‘Kingsman’ Film Series

Director Matthew Vaughn known for Layer Cake, X-Men: First Class, the first Kick-Ass, and the Kingsman films confirmed at New York Comic Con this past weekend that he plans to direct a reboot of Kick-Ass and also has more Kingsman films in the works.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Vaughn appeared at New York Comic-Con to promote his upcoming Argylle film starring Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Sam Rockwell.

According to the outlet Vaughn plans to tacke a reboot of Kick-Ass following Argylle’s release.

Vaughn said during the panel presentation, “Kick-Ass changed people’s perception of what a superhero film is. We’re doing it again.”

He added, “None of the other characters from the other Kick-Ass are in it, though we’d like to have them back after the reboot. I can’t really talk about it, but it’s fun!”

Vaughn also explained how the first film nearly did not get made, but he took a mortgage out on his home in order to finance. Even with the loan, he struggled to find a distributor.

The director said, “It was scary because then we couldn’t get any distribution when finished because my agent at the time said, you know, it’s not really intelligent if everybody in Hollywood says no, don’t go make it because that doesn’t mean they’re gonna buy it.”

According to Vaughn an enthusiastic Hall H crowd convinced Hollywood studio executives to bet on the film, “Thank God for Hall H, because we showed the movie, or they showed clips of the movie, after Avatar — so I really thought it was a screw. The fans went so crazy that the sheep of Hollywood decided that maybe there was something in here that the fans might like. So they went for it.”

Kick-Ass debuted back in 2010. It grossed $97.5 million on a $28 million production budget. The success spawned a sequel, which grossed $63.1 million globally in 2013. The sequel had a production budget of $28 million as well.

The two films total have grossed $160.6 million worldwide.

Along with confirming his return to Kick-Ass, Vaughn also indicated he planned to work with actor Taron Egerton again for a third Kingsman film, the fourth in the film franchise that also includes the prequel film The King’s Man.

Vaughn said, “We’ve got to get on with Kingsman 3 because I was joking that Colin [Firth] is going to end up being a portrait on the side while Taron is Arthur.”

In fact, he noted he’s already working on the film, “So we are working on that at the moment.”

The first Kingsman film, Kingsman: The Secret Service grossed $404.5 million globally in 2014. It had a production budget of $94 million. The second film, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, grossed $408.8 million globally in 2017. It’s production budget was $104 million.

Finally, the prequel The King’s Man grossed $121.1 million on a $100 million production budget after being released to theaters at the end of 2021.

Both Kick-Ass and the Kingsman are based on comic books created by writer Mark Millar. Millar reacted to Vaughn’s comments writing on X, “DMs filled with people asking me about this. Can say nothing until next year!”

What do you make of Vaughn remaking Kick-Ass and making a third Kingsman film?

