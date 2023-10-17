Director Matthew Vaughn known for Layer Cake, X-Men: First Class, the first Kick-Ass, and the Kingsman films confirmed at New York Comic Con this past weekend that he plans to direct a reboot of Kick-Ass and also has more Kingsman films in the works.

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 06: Matthew Vaughn and Bob Iger Disney CEO attend the World Premiere screening of Twentieth Century Studios’ “The King’s Man” at Cineworld Leicester Square on December 06, 2021 in London, England. (Gavin Bond for Disney 2021)

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Vaughn appeared at New York Comic-Con to promote his upcoming Argylle film starring Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Sam Rockwell.

According to the outlet Vaughn plans to tacke a reboot of Kick-Ass following Argylle’s release.

Chloë Grace Moretz as Hit-Girl in Kick-Ass 2 (2013), Universal Pictures

RELATED: Matthew Vaughn Takes Shot At DC Films, Wants To Make A “Proper Superman Film”

Vaughn said during the panel presentation, “Kick-Ass changed people’s perception of what a superhero film is. We’re doing it again.”

He added, “None of the other characters from the other Kick-Ass are in it, though we’d like to have them back after the reboot. I can’t really talk about it, but it’s fun!”

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 06: (L-R) Gemma Arterton, Harris Dickinson, Matthew Vaughn and Ralph Fiennes attend the photocall for “The King’s Man” on December 06, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

Vaughn also explained how the first film nearly did not get made, but he took a mortgage out on his home in order to finance. Even with the loan, he struggled to find a distributor.

The director said, “It was scary because then we couldn’t get any distribution when finished because my agent at the time said, you know, it’s not really intelligent if everybody in Hollywood says no, don’t go make it because that doesn’t mean they’re gonna buy it.”

According to Vaughn an enthusiastic Hall H crowd convinced Hollywood studio executives to bet on the film, “Thank God for Hall H, because we showed the movie, or they showed clips of the movie, after Avatar — so I really thought it was a screw. The fans went so crazy that the sheep of Hollywood decided that maybe there was something in here that the fans might like. So they went for it.”

Jim Carey as Colonel Stars and Stripes in Kick-Ass 2 (2013) Universal Pictures

RELATED: Matthew Vaughn and Mark Millar Provide Details on Their Planned Superman Trilogy

Kick-Ass debuted back in 2010. It grossed $97.5 million on a $28 million production budget. The success spawned a sequel, which grossed $63.1 million globally in 2013. The sequel had a production budget of $28 million as well.

The two films total have grossed $160.6 million worldwide.

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 06: (L-R) Matthew Vaughn, Ralph Fiennes, Harris Dickinson and Gemma Arterton attend the photocall for “The King’s Man” on December 06, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

Along with confirming  his return to Kick-Ass, Vaughn also indicated he planned to work with actor Taron Egerton again for a third Kingsman film, the fourth in the film franchise that also includes the prequel film The King’s Man.

Vaughn said, “We’ve got to get on with Kingsman 3 because I was joking that Colin [Firth] is going to end up being a portrait on the side while Taron is Arthur.”

In fact, he noted he’s already working on the film, “So we are working on that at the moment.”

Colin Firth as Harry Hart in Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014), 20th Century Fox

RELATED: Mark Millar Announces First Ever Millarworld Crossover Event ‘Big Game’ That Will Also Serve As A Sequel To ‘Wanted’

The first Kingsman film, Kingsman: The Secret Service grossed $404.5 million globally in 2014. It had a production budget of $94 million. The second film, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, grossed $408.8 million globally in 2017. It’s production budget was $104 million.

Finally, the prequel The King’s Man grossed $121.1 million on a $100 million production budget after being released to theaters at the end of 2021.

Daniel Bruhl, Tom Hollander and director Matthew Vaughn on the set of 20th Century Studios’ THE KING’S MAN. Photo credit: Peter Mountain. © 2020 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Both Kick-Ass and the Kingsman are based on comic books created by writer Mark Millar. Millar reacted to Vaughn’s comments writing on X, “DMs filled with people asking me about this. Can say nothing until next year!”

What do you make of Vaughn remaking Kick-Ass and making a third Kingsman film?

NEXT: Mark Millar Claims The Superhero Movie Genre Ended After ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ Posits Marvel And DC Are Trying To Course Correct

    • Get My Bounding Into Comics Newsletter

    About The Author

    John F. Trent
    John F. Trent
    Founder and Editor-in-Chief

    John is the Editor-in-Chief here at Bounding Into Comics. He is a massive Washington Capitals fan, lover of history, and likes to dabble in economics and philosophy.