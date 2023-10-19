Rumors are piling up that Marvel Studios does indeed plan to soft reboot the Marvel Cinematic Universe with their upcoming Secret Wars film.

The latest rumor comes from Joanna Robinson, author of MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios. In a recent appearance on The Watch podcast, one of the show’s hosts posited that Marvel’s exploration of the multiverse allows them to easily do a hard reboot whenever they want.

Robinson responded, “Well, that’s what Secret Wars probably is. I think that’s exactly what Secret Wars is. We have a quote from Kevin Feige sort of implying as much. That like Secret Wars will serve as a soft reboot in which they can prune everything that’s not working and just keep what is or bring back people you thought were gone forever. If Chris Evans is like, ‘You know what, my post-Captain America career is not going the way that I want it to, I want to come back and pick up the shield. Or Downey’s like, ‘You know what is too much money?'”

Robinson is not the only one to posit that Secret Wars will be a soft reboot. Scooper Syl Abdul shared that Secret Wars would be a soft reboot for the Marvel Cinematic Universe back in September.

He first posted to X writing, “Sounds like MCU Earth 616 will no longer exist after Secret Years. Ijs, I think Feige cookin.”

Sounding like MCU Earth 616 will no longer exist after #secretwars 👀 Ijs, I think feige cookin 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/3aTYxeoinC — SyL ☕#IYKYK (@sylabdul) September 19, 2023

He further elaborated on this in a video upload to X where he explained what he’s hearing about Secret Wars and how it will effectively soft reboot the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He stated, “Is this going to reboot the MCU as we know it? Now, the concept in 2015 Jonathan Hickman’s Secret Wars is that all of these different Earths were kind of molded together. Yes, Feige is basically taking pieces of stuff that he wants to keep from all of this different realities and he’s going to put it together as a new Marvel universe.”

Abdul then reiterated, “The MCU Earth 616 as we know it. That’s going to be gone. Not as far as erasing the history of the stories, but that’s not going to be the same Marvel Universe by the end of Secret Wars.”

The scooper then appeared to speculate on what this entails and what characters will likely make it into this new universe, “Now, does this mean they are going to wipe out everyone? I’m fully expecting that Tom Holland Spider-Man and Miles Morales to be on this earth. I do expect other survivors from these other different earths.”

“But on top of that too, everyone’s not going to make it,” he added.

Later in the video Abdul then shared his expectations for this new universe, “I’m expecting a new Thor. I’m expecting, my goodness, a new Avengers. I’m expecting a new Black Panther. According to Mikey Sutton, he said there will be a new Black Panther post-Secret Wars as well.”

He would also further reiterate this idea is to soft reboot the franchise, “But with Secret Wars this is really [Feige’s] chance to, again, wipe the slate clean of stuff you don’t really want to do going forward. Then you bring in your mutants. You bring in Fantastic Four. You really do something special for the entire Marvel Universe.”

Scooper MyTimeToShineH also indicated that Secret Wars will change the Marvel Cinematic Universe back in September. He wrote on X, “If Endgame was the closure to the beginning of the MCU with Iron Man then Secret Wars is the finale to the Marvel franchises that came before Iron Man and the MCU.”

Scooper CanWeGetToast also posited that Secret Wars will be a send off to the current iteration of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He wrote on X, “Feige is making Secret Wars the send off to not only the current MCU, but all the Marvel movies that came before Iron Man.”

“It’s the Ultimate (soft) reboot. To make way for something All New, and All Different,” the scooper added.

What do you make of this latest rumor regarding Secret Wars soft rebooting the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

