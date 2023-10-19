Netflix Drops New Teaser Images For Upcoming ‘Ultraman Rising’ CGI Film, Provides First Real Look At Title Hero

After announcing the CGI animated film with nothing more than a silhouetted shot of its titular space man, Netflix has finally given fans their first look at Ultraman’s on-screen appearance in the streamer’s upcoming and original CGI animated film, Ultraman Rising.

These new glimpses at the Land of Light’s most notable resident – as well as the film’s new, official title – were provided by Netflix as part of a promotional trailer for the upcoming 2023 entry of their annual ‘Geeked Week’ preview event.

Therein, alongside teasers for other such projects as their Scott Pilgrim anime and live-action Yu Yu Hakusho adaptation, the streaming giant provided both a glance at the series’ human protagonist, Ken Sato, on the eve of his life changing forever thanks to the arrival of Ultraman:

And an exceptionally quick shot of Ultraman himself – who is sporting more lanky proportions than usual, no doubt in an attempt to emphasize his alien nature – delivering a solid right hook to an unidentified, leather-winged alien Kaiju.

Following the trailer’s premiere, no doubt aware that fans would be starving for a better look at the tokusatsu hero, Ultraman Rising’s director, Shannon Tindle, dropped a more clear shot of Ultraman dashing into action.

Alongside this higher-resolution production still, the Kubo and the Two Strings director announced, “Alright, folks! As part of the #GeekedWeek sneak, here’s your first look at Ultraman Rising!!! We couldn’t be prouder of this film and can’t wait to show more… VERY soon!!!”

At current, outside of these new preview shots, few other details are known about Ultraman Rising.

Aside from the initial announcement image of a darkly-lit Ultraman unleashing his Ultra Beam, the only currently known details about the film is that the film will follow the story of the aforementioned Ken Sato, a baseball superstar who finds himself selected play host to the franchise’s titular Earth-defending titan.

However, after receiving his powers, he soon finds himself charged with an unforeseen responsibility: playing parent to a newborn kaiju.

As such, Sato must navigate not only what it means to serve as Ultraman, but also his duties as a parent, his burgeoning partnership with Japan’s Kaiju Defense Force, and his broken relationship with his estranged father.

Speaking with Netflix following Ultraman Rising’s announcement at their 2022 Tudum event, Tindle and his co-director John Aoshima asserted, “With this film, we’re merging old and new, combining our love for the original Ultraman with a bold new look drawn from manga, anime and, of course, the original series.”

As of writing, the original, Western produced Ultraman Rising is set to make landfall sometime in 2024.

