Warner Bros. Discovery Foments Fears DC Will Be Sold As They License Thundercats And Other IPs To Dynamite Comics

Who knew? DC now stands for “Dynamite Comics.” Warner Bros. Discovery is licensing out treasured characters and franchises in their vault to a DC competitor when they own the historic publisher. Dynamite will publish comics based on Thundercats, Space Ghost, and more, which has onlookers worried WBD is fixing to cut bait with their comic book arm.

“Dynamite Comics and Warner Bros. Discovery have partnered to release a range of new comics based on WB intellectual properties, including ThunderCats, The Flintstones, The Powerpuff Girls, Space Ghost, Jonny Quest, The Wizard of Oz, We Bare Bears, and more,” Bleeding Fool reported on X. Everybody who has predicted a grim fate for the gutted DC has taken notice.

“That… should’ve been DC. It used to be DC,” wrote Kneon, the co-host of Clownfish TV, on X. “That’s not a good sign.” He added, “It means WB is very open to shopping around its IP to different comics publishers… even though they own a major comics publisher. (For now.)” Disney made a similar deal with Dynamite, and IDW before them.

Disney tested the waters with IDW and it didn’t work out. The company began flailing in the wind since then and lost market share. Another X user raised important questions as to who Dynamite’s books are aimed at — Gen X or younger — and how they plan on retaining that audience. Making his point with a Chris Farley meme, Kneon responded, “No idea!”

There is some excitement to be had and no one is more excited than Dynamite CEO Nick Barrucci.

“Warner Bros. has been at the heart of entertainment in America and across the world for an incredible hundred years, and home to so many beloved stories and franchises,” he said. “We’re incredibly excited to bring many of them…back to comics or for the first time, as we work with WBD and wonderful creators to bring all-new stories to the fans!”

“Projected to start publishing early in 2024 with the first title ThunderCats by Declan Shalvey launching in February. Fans can look forward to a diverse range of stories featuring top-tier writers, and gorgeous art! Some of those beloved characters have never had their own comic or graphic novel before,” wrote Bleeding Fool in their full coverage.

