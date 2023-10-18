Sylvester Stallone Admits His Family Is “All That Matters” After Putting Hollywood Ahead Of Them In New Trailer For ‘Sly’ Documentary

In a new trailer for the upcoming Netflix documentary Sly, actor Sylvester Stallone shared that his family is “all that matters” after admitting he put his work in Hollywood ahead of them.

The trailer, seen below, provides a number of snippets from Stallone’s life and specifically highlights his repeated rejections before finding global fame with Rocky.

However, the trailer also offers a number of pieces of wisdom from the veteran actor. The trailer begins with one of those pieces, “What is healthier, to live under the illusion and still have a glimmer of hope that you could have been great, or blow it and you realize you’re a failure?”

Stallone answers his own question, “I think the easier route is to live under the illusion, and say, you know, ‘If I’d had that chance I would have beaten all of them.'”

Not only did he offer wisdom about taking chances to achieve success over playing it safe and avoiding risk, but he also provided some very personal pieces of wisdom about putting your family first over your career.

“When you’re a truly absorbed filmmaker, you put things before your family and the repercussions are quite devastating,” Stallone shared. “Now I realize that’s all that f***in’ matters.”

“If I lost everything, could I actually go back and start over again? Not without family,” he continued. “Without the love of wife or children. What’s this? These are just pictures of something that never existed.”

Netflix is promoting the documentary as not just “about the life and career of the Oscar-nominated actor-writer-director-producer” but it’s also “about the characters he’s brought to life over the years.”

The outlet notes, “It takes a thoughtful, intimate look at Stallone’s triumphs and struggles, drawn in parallel with the indelible characters he’s played.”

The official description states, “For nearly 50 years Sylvester Stallone has entertained millions with iconic characters and blockbuster franchises, from Rocky to Rambo to The Expendables. This retrospective documentary offers an intimate look at the Oscar-nominated actor-writer-director-producer, paralleling his inspirational underdog-story with the indelible characters he has brought to life.”

The documentary is directed by Thom Zimny and features interviews with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Quentin Tarantino among others. And, as showcased by the trailer, it features poignant and insightful commentary from Stallone himself.

The documentary arrives on Netflix on November 3rd.

