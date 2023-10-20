As the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists ongoing strike begins to enter the spooky season, the union’s leadership has issued new Halloween-specific rules for its members to follow, including the forbidding of any costumes inspired by “struck content”.

Sora (Haley Joel Osment), Donald (Tony Anselmo) and Goofy (Bill Farmer) prepare to help Jack Skellington (Chris Sarandon) stop the Heartless from overrunning Halloween Town in Kingdom Hearts 2 (2005), Square Enix

RELATED RUMOR: Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’ Disney Plus Series To Receive A Second Season Post-WGA And SAG-AFTRA Strikes

The guild’s leadership announced their new “guidance on how to celebrate Halloween this year while also staying in solidarity with the TV/Theatrical/Streaming strike” to members on October 19th via a one-sheet released to their official strike website.

Per the one sheet, SAG-AFTRA introduced three new rules for the upcoming holiday, those being “Choose costumes inspired by generalized characters and figures (ghost, zombie, spider, etc)”, “Don’t post photos of costumes inspired by struck content to social media,” and “Dress up as characters from non-struck content, like an animated TV show.”

In conclusion to their announcement, the guild asserted, “Let’s use our collective power to send a loud and clear message to our struck employers that we will no promote their content without a fair contract.”

SAG-AFTRA announces new rules for actors striking on Halloween 2023

SAG-AFTRA announces new rules for actors striking on Halloween 2023

Notably, these new guidelines would keep many of the year’s most popular costumes, including anything related to Wednesday, Barbie, and even the live-action One Piece, out of the reach of striking actors.

Further, it would also bar them from dressing up as a number of pop-culture mainstays, including any of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s many characters or numerous horror icons like Michael Meyers, Jason Vorhees, or Freddy Krueger.

(L-r) KINGSLEY BEN-ADIR as Ken, RYAN GOSLING as Ken and NCUTI GATWA as Ken in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Copyright: © 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. Photo Credit: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

RELASTED: ‘Blue Beetle’ Director Claims SAG-AFTRA And WGA Strikes “Affect Disproportionately To Minorities”

Unsurprisingly, rather than applause, SAG-AFTRA’s announcement was met with ridicule from a number of personalities associated with the union.

“Is this a joke?” asked Kingdom Hearts voice actress Mandy Moore via her personal Instagram account. “Come on @sagaftra. This is what’s important? We’re asking you to negotiate in good faith on our behalf. So many folks across every aspect of this industry have been sacrificing mightily for months. Get back to the table and get a fair deal so everyone can get back to work. Please and thank you.”

Mandy Moore weighs in on SAG-AFTRA's Halloween rules

Mandy Moore via Instagram

Likewise, former SAG president Melissa Gilbert, who served in the role from 2001-2005, also took to her own Instagram to criticize, “THIS is what you guys come up with? Literally no one cares what anyone wears for Halloween.”

Sharing an image of The Hollywood Reporter’s coverage of the Halloween rules, as initially posted by Fear the Walking Dead star Kevin Zegers, Gilbert further mocked, “I mean, do you really think this kind of infantile stuff is going to end the strike? We look like a joke. Please tell me you’re going to make this rule go away….and go negotiate! For the love of God, people are suffering mightily and this is what you have to say…c’mon guys”.

Former SAG president Melissa Gilbert weighs in on SAG-AFTRA's Halloween rules

Melissa Gilbert via Instagram

Coating his frustrations with his signature brand of levity, Deadpool 3 star Ryan Reynolds declared, “I look forward to screaming ‘scab’ at my 8 year old all night. She’s not in the union but she needs to learn.”

Ryan Reynolds weighs in on SAG-AFTRA's Halloween rules

Archive Link Ryan Reynolds via Twitter

NEXT: ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ Voice Actor Billy Porter Says He Had “To Sell My House” In Order To Combat Potential Unemployment Resulting From SAG-AFTRA Strike

    • Get My Bounding Into Comics Newsletter

    About The Author

    Spencer Baculi
    Spencer Baculi
    Editor

    Spencer is the Editor for Bounding Into Comics. A life-long anime fan, comic book reader, and video game player, Spencer believes in supporting every claim with evidence and that Ben Reilly is the best version of Spider-Man. He can be found on Twitter @kabutoridermav.