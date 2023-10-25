‘Loki’ Director Kate Herron Who Claimed Series’ Goal Was To Make Character Bisexual Lands ‘Doctor Who’ Writing Role

Loki director Kate Herron was recently announced as one of the writers on the upcoming Doctor Who series starring Ncuti Gatwa as the fifteenth Doctor.

Herron’s biggest claim to fame is her directorial work on the first season of Loki, where she announced her goal for the series was to acknowledge Loki as bisexual.

She posted to Twitter, “From the moment I joined Loki it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual.”

“It is in a part of who he is and who I am too,” she stated. “I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this now Canon in #mcu. #Loki”

Interestingly, Herron’s comments were criticized by Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies during an appearance on a panel at Swansea University back in August 2021.

He said, “Loki makes one reference to being bisexual once, and everyone’s like, ‘Oh my god, it’s like a pansexual show.’”

“It’s like one word. He said the word ‘prince’, and we’re meant to go, ‘Thank you, Disney! Aren’t you marvellous?’ It’s a ridiculous, craven, feeble gesture towards the vital politics and the stories that should be told,” Davies added.

Herron would respond to the criticism telling Variety, “I don’t disagree that there should be bigger stories being told, but — and I think he has a right to his opinion — I’m very proud of what we did in the show.”

“Russell is a hero of mine,” she added. “But like I’ve said, I hope that we did at least open the door and that more stories will come.”

Now, the official Doctor Who website has announced that Herron alongside Briony Redman will be writing an episode for the upcoming Doctor Who series.

In the announcement, Herron stated, “Clearly I can’t get enough of time travel. It is an absolute honour to write for Russell and Ncuti. We had so much fun and can’t wait for you all to see it.”

Redman also shared, “As a big fan of Doctor Who and Russell T Davies, it’s been a dream to write on this show.”

Davies also said, “This is when I absolutely love my job. Working with the stellar talents of Kate and Briony makes my whole world bigger and brighter, and a lot more fun.”

“I was a huge fan of Loki and reached out to Kate to say so – she then introduced me to Briony, and it was all systems go! They’ve written a wonderful script which created unique challenges for cast and crew alike. The end result is gorgeous and thrilling and scary, and not like any other episode of Doctor Who,” he concluded.

The new Doctor Who is expected to arrive following three special episodes featuring David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor in November. Gatwa’s first episode as the Doctor is expected to arrive around Christmas.

The series will air on Disney+ in the United States and on the BBC in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

What do you make of Herron joining Doctor Who?

