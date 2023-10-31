Rumored Plans For Gina Carano’s Cara Dune Claim She Was Related To Princess Leia, Plot Details For Scrapped ‘Rangers Of The New Republic’ Show Revealed

A new rumor claims to reveal Jon Favreau and Lucasfilm’s plans for Gina Carano’s Cara Dune character as well as plot details for the scrapped Rangers of the New Republic show.

YouTuber Drunk3PO appeared on Culture Casino’s YouTube channel on Sunday night and provided details about what Jon Favreau and Lucasfilm had planned for Gina Carano’s Cara Dune before the company unceremoniously fired her over a meme warning about the dangers of hating your neighbor.

Not only did he provide details about Carano’s character, but he also shared information about the scrapped Rangers of the New Republic, which would have seen Carano be the lead.

Drunk3PO shared, “What they had for Cara Dune, the character, she was going to be a descendant of Princess Leia or like related to Princess Leia, or in that family.”

“She was going to have a show where she hunts down people– Cara Dune was going to hunt down people that were part of the Death Star that blew up Alderaan. She wanted to go after them to seek revenge against– that was her home planet,” he added.

“But she was related into this family that she doesn’t know,” he reiterated. “So the Rangers of the New Republic starring Gina Carano as Cara Dune, they were going to stop her from being an assassin and have her join this elite force to go on and take on these missions out, to take on these little fractions of the Empire that are still out there.”

“So they had books, they had comic books, they had the character development stuff. There was even like video game talk. All this stuff around this character,” Drunk3PO elaborated. “They were all in.”

He continued, “Cara Dune was an invented character from Jon Favreau. So Jon Favreau created that character and they had big plans. So they were looking for a woman that was – you guys have seen Gina, she’s not thing, she’s built. So they wanted a woman like that. So they wrote this character specifically for her. And she says that all the time at the Cons and everything else.”

Next, he detailed a convention appearance in Utah where Katee Sackhoff also appeared, “When we were in Utah, Katee Sackhoff was there and for whatever it’s worth and those two went out and had a private conversation, and they came back in like tears and hugs and everything. They were on the stage together in front of several hundred people to answer questions. They did a panel together and I don’t think they were supposed to. It was supposed to be a solo panel.”

“I don’t know the conversation. I don’t know all that stuff, but whatever it was it was like a good thing that they talked and then they did this panel together. So it was pretty awesome. It was pretty awesome to see,” he added.

After recounting this, Drunk3PO detailed, “I think more and more people are getting ready to stand up against… Basically, everything we’ve been screaming about where they said that we had no idea what we were talking about, it’s all like you guys were right to begin with.”

To that point, earlier in the stream Drunk3PO stated, “The day is coming. The day is coming and I know the day is coming where there is a lot of emails, there is a lot of notes that someone has collected. And when you see this it will blow your face off as to how disgusting this woman is, Kathleen Kennedy and the people that running Lucasfilm especially over there at the storyboard group.”

Referring to Carano’s recent tweets about her time at Lucasfilm, he said, “So you guys just got a little taste of what’s to come.”

