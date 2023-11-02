Former Blade script writer Michael Starrbury denied that his version and previous versions of the scripts he saw featured a “narrative led by women.”

A report from Variety’s Tatiana Siegel claimed, “One person familiar with the script permutations says the story at one point morphed into a narrative led by women and filled with life lessons.”

She added, “Blade was relegated to the fourth lead, a bizarre idea considering that the studio had two-time Oscar winner Ali on board.”

Later in her report, Siegel detailed that “Ali was ready to exit over script issues.”

Blade the Vampire Hunter #1 Cover at by Doug Wheatley and Chris Ivy (1994), Marvel Comics

Starburry reacted to Siegel’s claims on X where he wrote, “I worked on a draft of this before the strike. Never saw a version where Blade was 4th lead or it was a “narrative led by women and filled with life lessons” but I suppose a lot could have happened since I had anything to do with it.”

He added, “He was in 99% of the scripts I was a part of.”

Michael Starrbury on X

In a subsequent post, Starrybury wrote, “Whatever is going on with Blade I’m hoping for the best. Some good folks are involved in that joint.”

Michael Starrbury on X

In response to a user questioning, “If Blade isn’t about Blade then why would we watch it?” Starrbury said, “He was in almost every scene when I was involved. I don’t know what happened but I’ll just say I seriously doubt he was ever the 4th lead in any draft.”

Michael Starrbury on X

The Blade movie has gone through quite a bit of turbulence since it was announced at San Diego Comic-Con back in 2019. In February 2021 it was revealed that Watchmen scribe Stacy Osei-Kuffour was writing the script.

In September 2022, scooper Jeff Sneider claimed, “I’m told that the current BLADE script is roughly 90 pages and features exactly TWO (lackluster) action sequences.”

He added, “Mahershala said to be very frustrated with the process. Feige said to be spread too thin. But hey, that’s just what sources are telling me. Don’t shoot the messenger.”

Jeff Sneider has news regarding Marvel's 'Blade' reboot

Jeff Sneider Twitter

The same day he made this claim, A Marvel spokesman informed The Hollywood Reporter that director Bassam Tariq was departing from the film, “Due to continued shifts in our production schedule, Bassam is no longer moving forward as director of Blade but will remain an executive producer on the film.”

“We appreciate Bassam’s talent and all the work he’s done getting Blade to where it is,” the spokesman added.

Tariq shared his own statement, “It’s been an honor working with the wonderful folks at Marvel. We were able to put together a killer cast and crew. Eager to see where the next director takes the film.”

Blade #3 Cover Art by Marko Djurdjevic (2006), Marvel Comics

Shortly after the announcement, there was a report from The Direct that claimed that Moon Knight and The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf writer Beau DeMayo had been tapped to work on the script.

In April of this year it was revealed that Nic Pizzolatto had been tapped to work on the Blade script. Siegel claims in her most recent report that Michael Green is now working on the script.

Blade carries on the torch in Blade Vol. 4 #12 "A Stake Through The Heart" (2007), Marvel Comics. Wrods by Marc Guggenheim, art by Howard Chaykin via digital issue

Blade carries on the torch in Blade Vol. 4 #12 “A Stake Through The Heart” (2007), Marvel Comics. Wrods by Marc Guggenheim, art by Howard Chaykin via digital issue

What do you make of Starrbury’s comments?

