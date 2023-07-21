Rumor: Wesley Snipes To Reprise Role As Blade In ‘Deadpool 3’

Rumor: Wesley Snipes To Reprise Role As Blade In ‘Deadpool 3’

A new rumor claims that Wesley Snipes will reprise his role as Blade in the upcoming Deadpool 3 film alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

This new rumor comes from scooper Mikey Sutton and his sources at Geekosity Mag. Sutton states, “Wesley Snipes will return as Blade in Deadpool 3. According to sources Wesley Snipes will make his MCU debut as the vampire hunter.”

As for how Snipes’ Blade fits into the story, Sutton and his sources say “it is unknown.”

RELATED: Hugh Jackman Unveils First Look At Wolverine’s Comic Book Accurate Costume In ‘Deadpool 3’

Unknown is a good description of the film’s plot outside Marvel Studios and those working on it. There have been plenty of rumors about the film, but not much in the way of confirmation.

In May Jeff Sneider shared on The Hot Mic podcast that “the rumor on the street is that Deadpool 3 is Deadpool sort of taking on the Time Variance Authority, and so, as a result, I hear Owen Wilson’s Agent Mobius and Tara Strong’s Miss Minutes will be in Deadpool 3.”

When asked if Loki would appear, Sneider added, “I don’t know if Loki is in Deadpool 3, but Owen Wilson and Tara Strong are going to be.”

“If you think about it, Owen Wilson and [Deadpool 3 director] Shawn Levy go back a ways, right? They did the Night in the Museum movies. It wouldn’t shock me if Shawn Levy got his old pal Owen Wilson in this movie as Agent Mobius,” he shared.

RELATED: Rumor: ‘Daredevil’ Star Ben Affleck To Cameo In ‘Deadpool 3’

Sneider is not the only one to claim that Owen Wilson and his Agent Mobius would show up in the film. Scooper Daniel RPK claimed back in November 2022 that he would reprise the role and have a “big role in the film.”

Another rumor from scooper KC Walsh claims the film “shares a very similar plot and theme” to The Flash.

RELATED: Rumor: ‘Deadpool 3’ “Shares A Very Similar Plot And Theme” With ‘The Flash’, Will Feature Multiple Versions Of Lead Heroes

In response to this scoop, another scooper, Jason “Greatphase” Kane claimed, “There’s def 2 things between them that are similar, 1 being the teaming up with Keaton Batman and Jackman Wolverine. I wouldn’t say there’s a Supergirl aspect to it.”

“There isn’t 2 Deadpools either as far as I know,” Kane added. “[I can’t compare their stories because] Idk enough about the themes of it nor do I know full plot.”

Scooper CanWeGetToast also shared, “You’re right there aren’t JUST 2 Deadpools. There are MORE.”

RELATED: ‘Deadpool 3’ Shoots Itself In The Foot, Taps Marvel Comics And ‘She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’ Writer Zeb Wells To Co-Write Script

He added, “Deadpool isn’t the only character getting multiple variations. We’re also going to get at LEAST one other Wolverine in #Deadpool3.”

In June, KC Walsh heavily teased that Ben Affleck would reprise his role as Daredevil. The scooper initially shared gifs of Affleck next to Reynolds’ Deadpool.

RELATED: Rumor: ‘Deadpool 3’ Plot To Center On Crossover With Disney Plus ‘Loki’ Series

Walsh later admitted he did not know if Affleck would reprise his role as Daredevil, but did state “he was on set.”

However, seemingly shoring up the idea that Affleck would reprise his role as Daredevil, The Hollywood Reporter stated that Jennifer Garner would reprise her role as Elektra. She played the character in 20th Century Fox’s Daredevil and the 2005 Elektra film.

As part of that report, the outlet also shared, “Her involvement in Deadpool 3 hints at some sort of multiverse angle to the film that has long been rumored, and it is possible that other characters from Marvel films made by Fox could pop up. But this being Deadpool, one can’t rule out some meta, self-awareness either.”

RELATED: YouTuber Explains Hugh Jackman Returning For ‘Deadpool 3’ Doesn’t Matter Because Marvel No Longer Has The Writing Chops For Good Storytelling

Set photos also show a destroyed 20th Century Fox logo leading many on social media to conclude the film could be doing an adaptation of Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe albeit in this film he would be killing 20th Century Fox’s Marvel Universe.

Interestingly, Blade’s inclusion might throw a little bit of a wrench into that theory given all three of the Blade films starring Wesley Snipes were produced by New Line Cinema and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

What do you make of this rumor that Wesley Snipes’ Blade will feature in Deadpool 3?

NEXT: After Destroyed 20th Century Fox Logo Spotted On ‘Deadpool 3’ Set, Fans Speculate Fox’s X-Men Universe Will Get Killed