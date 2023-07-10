Hugh Jackman Unveils First Look At Wolverine’s Comic Book Accurate Costume In ‘Deadpool 3’

After twenty years and nine cinematic appearances, Marvel’s resident mutant berserker will finally be donning a comic book accurate costume in Deadpool 3.

News of Wolverine’s upcoming fashion choice was first revealed by the character’s actor himself, Hugh Jackman.

Taking to his Instagram story on the morning of July 10th, the longtime Logan actor shared an ostensible set photo depicting both him and Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool.

Therein, the Australian actor can be seen wearing an ‘MCU-ified’ version of his Astonishing X-Men Vol. 3-era Blue-and-Yellows, as originally designed by artist John Cassaday based on the hero’s first appearance Incredible Hulk Vol. 1 #180.

“Don’t blink” wrote the actor, referencing the 24-hour auto-disappearing function of Instagram’s ‘Story’ feature. At the bottom of his post, Jackman also shared animated GIFs of a custom Marvel vs. Capcom 2 Deadpool dancing sprite made by Mugen creators Infinite, DarkWolf13, and WalrusLui and of a Marvel vs. Capcom-era Wolverine doing his intro pose.

Further, it seems that Jackman isn’t the only member of the Weapon Plus program receiving a more comic-accurate outfit.

Featuring less-emphasized ‘real world elements’ and full-on red pants, Reynolds’ Deadpool now more closely resembles his original look than the current, Deadpool film-inspired outfit the character has sported in recent years.

Following Jackman’s surprise reveal of his and Reynolds’ new suits, the official Deadpool film Twitter account shared a “Hugh res” version of the photo to the public.

Notably, this is not the first time that Jackman’s Logan has been in possession of a comic book-accurate suit.

As many may remember, the mutant hero received his classic orange-and-browns at the end of his second solo film, The Wolverine.



However, unlike that tease which ultimately went nowhere (much to the dismay of many of the character’s longtime fans), this time around, the suit is being worn for at least one scene..

Featuring script contributions from Ben Reilly character assassin Zeb Wells and alleged to be a The Flash-esque, cameo-laden celebration of Marvel’s previous cinematic partnership with 20th Century Fox, Deadpool 3 is currently set to officially bring the Merc with a Mouth to the MCU on May 3rd, 2024.

