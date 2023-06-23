Adding further credence to the rumors that the Merc With A Mouth’s upcoming three-quel will feature a dance with the multiverse, a new whisper suggests that the Daredevil film lead himself, Ben Affleck, may be making a cameo appearance in Deadpool 3.

Affleck’s potential return to Marvel fold was first raised by noted film scooper K.C. Walsh, who on June 23rd simply tweeted out an animated GIF of the actor alongside one of Ryan Reynold’s version of Deadpool, the latter making a heart-shape with his hands.

Soon after publishing, Walsh’s ‘silent’ hint spread like wildfire across social media as fans began to speculate that, in light of the film’s supposed The Flash-esque plot, Affleck would be reprising his role as 20th Century Studios’ 2003 take on The Devil of Hell’s Kitchen.

However, in light of this excitement, Walsh would return to his original tweet to clarify, “I have no idea who he is playing just that he was on set”.

As noted above, much of this speculation regarding Affleck’s return was fueled by recent rumors that Deadpool 3 will see Reynolds’ Regenerating Degenerate and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine hopping through the multiverse, all the while meeting multiple incarnations of themselves.

Walsh himself would be the first allege this plot detail, tweeting on June 20th, “If fans aren’t feeling The Flash, I worry about Deadpool 3 which shares a very similar plot and theme.”

While it ultimately remains to be seen whether or not Affleck makes an appearance as Daredevil in Deadpool 3, such a move by the actor would be interesting to see, particularly in light of his playing a similar role as Batman in the recent disaster that was The Flash.

In the meantime, if this rumor has you itching to take a trip down memory lane, do yourself a favor and check out the director’s cut version of Affleck’s Daredevil. It doesn’t make the film a masterpiece, but it’s genuinely a whole lot better – and more coherent – than the theatrical release.

At present, Deadpool and Logan are set to team up on May 3rd, 2024.

