After Destroyed 20th Century Fox Logo Spotted On ‘Deadpool 3’ Set, Fans Speculate Fox’s X-Men Universe Will Get Killed

After Destroyed 20th Century Fox Logo Spotted On ‘Deadpool 3’ Set, Fans Speculate Fox’s X-Men Universe Will Get Killed

A new set photo from Deadpool 3 shows a destroyed 20th Century Fox logo and fans are speculating it’s a meta commentary for Marvel Studios killing Fox’s X-Men universe.

Scooper and YouTuber Syl Abdul shared the set photo and his speculation writing, “Lol they literally bout to kill the fox X-Men universe in this.”

RELATED: Rumor: ‘Deadpool 3’ “Shares A Very Similar Plot And Theme” With ‘The Flash’, Will Feature Multiple Versions Of Lead Heroes

Others concurred with Abdul. One user wrote, “This is what DISNEY & the M-SHE-U does… They destroy things.”

Another user speculated, “It’s Deadpool Kills The Marvel (Fox) Universe!”

RELATED: Rumor: ‘Deadpool 3’ Plot To Center On Crossover With Disney Plus ‘Loki’ Series

In response to the leaked photo being shared by the XMenUpdate Twitter account one user also shared that the Fox X-Men universe would be getting destroyed in the film.

RiDuBoisDesign tweeted, “The fox universe getting destroyed literally huh.”

Another user posited, “So the deadpool kills the fox universe story arc ?”

RELATED: Rumor: ‘Daredevil’ Star Ben Affleck To Cameo In ‘Deadpool 3’

This set photo surfaced after a report from The Hollywood Reporter (THR) noted that Jennifer Garner would reprise her role as Elektra. She portrayed the character in 20th Century Fox’s Daredevil film in 2003 and in the 2005 Elektra movie.

As part of their report, THR noted, “Her involvement in Deadpool 3 hints at some sort of multiverse angle to the film that has long been rumored, and it is possible that other characters from Marvel films made by Fox could pop up. But this being Deadpool, one can’t rule out some meta, self-awareness either.”

On top of this report from The Hollywood Reporter scooper K.C. Walsh noted that Deadpool 3 “shares a very similar plot and theme” to DC’s The Flash film, which bombed with moviegoing audiences.

RELATED: Deadpool Star Ryan Reynolds Apologizes For Having Wedding To Blake Lively At South Carolina’s Boone Hall Plantation

Fellow scooper Jason Kane would clarify, “There’s def 2 things between them that are similar, 1 being the teaming up with Keaton Batman and Jackman Wolverine. I wouldn’t say there’s a supergirl aspect to it. There isn’t 2 deadpools either as far as I know.”

He concluded, “IDk enough about the themes of it nor do I know full plot.”

Another scooper, CanWeGetToast then shared, “You’re right there aren’t JUST 2 Deadpools, there are MORE.”

The scooper added in a follow-up, “Deadpool isn’t the only character getting multiple variations. We’re also going to get at LEAST one other Wolverine in Deadpool 3.”

A separate rumor from Jeff Sneider on The Hot Mic podcast detailed the film would involve the Time Variance Authority that were introduced in Loki.

He explained, “The rumor on the street is that Deadpool 3 is Deadpool sort of taking on the Time Variance Authority, and so, as a result, I hear Owen Wilson’s Agent Mobius and Tara Strong’s Miss Minutes will be in Deadpool 3.”

Other set photos showed Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine fighting Reynolds’ Deadpool.

📸 | Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds on set of ‘DEADPOOL 3’ ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/bIyIIHtevW — X-Men Updates (@XMenUpdate) July 10, 2023

RELATED: YouTuber Explains Hugh Jackman Returning For ‘Deadpool 3’ Doesn’t Matter Because Marvel No Longer Has The Writing Chops For Good Storytelling

The original Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe comic run was a four-issue series written by Cullen Bunn and illustrated by Dalibor Talajic and colored by Lee Loughridge. The story saw Deadpool taken to Ravenscroft Asylum by Wolverine, Cyclops, Storm, and Professor X.

There Deadpool is treated by Dr. Benjamin Brighton, who is really Psycho Man in disguise and wants to imprint his will on Deadpool in order to take down the heroes of the Marvel Universe.

The treatment backfires and Deadpool ends up killing Psycho Man. However, while the treatment ultimately fails to bring Deadpool under Psycho Man’s control it does eliminate a number of the voices in his head only leaving the one bent on destruction left.

Listening to this voice in his head Deadpool sets out on destroying the Marvel Universe beginning with his fellow inmates at Ravenscroft Asylum, the Fantastic Four, and the Watcher.

After killing his way through the Marvel Universe, he eventually arrives in our world and comes upon Cullen Bunn and Dalibor Talajic working on the end of the story. As they are coming up with the finishing touches, Deadpool realizes people are reading the story and threatens to come after them as soon as he’s done with the Marvel creatives.

What do you make of this fan theory that Deadpool plans to kill the Fox X-Men universe in Deadpool 3?

NEXT: Hugh Jackman Unveils First Look At Wolverine’s Comic Book Accurate Costume In ‘Deadpool 3’