Gwendoline Christie And Naomie Harris To Star In Gender-Replaced ‘Robin And The Hood’ Film, Robin Is An 11-Year-Old Girl

Robin Hood Tales #2 (1957), DC

Robin Hood will continue to get the Hollywood reimagination treatment as director Phil Hawkins will be working on a new film titled Robin and the Hood based off a script from writers Stuart Benson and Paul Davidson.

The film has cast actress Darcey Ewart to play a gender swapped Robin, who also happens to be 11 years old.

Robin Hood (Errol Flynn) knocks an arrow during King Richard’s (Ian Hunter) archery tournament in The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938), Warner Bros. Pictures

Alongside Ewart the film has also cast Gwendoline Christie and Naomie Harris as well as Harry Potter veteran Mark Williams.

Christie is reportedly playing a hippie who is transformed into a witch by Robin and her neighborhood gang’s imagination. Harris is slated to play the film’s version of Prince John; however, she will be a property developer rather than a usurper to the throne.

Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones (2019), HBO

RELATED: Series Reimagining Robin Hood as a Black Female ‘Gen Zer’ Reminds Us It’s Time for Anti-Woke Reimagining

Specifically, Robin and a bunch of children pretend their cul-de-sac is in reality a magical kingdom. They use their imaginations to transform every day objects such as trash can lids and drones into shields and eagles. As noted above, Christie’s neighborhood hippie is transformed into a witch.

The children’s kingdom is threatened when Harris’ property developer attempts to persuade the kids’ parents to develop the surrounding land with health spas and day-care facilities. Faced with this threat and the inability to dissuade their parents, the kids decide to fight back.

Daniel Craig stars as James Bond, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny and Ben Whishaw as Q in NO TIME TO DIE, an EON Productions and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios film Credit: Nicola Dove © 2021 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Producer Claudia Bluemhuber praised the script telling The Hollywood Reporter, “We were excited about Stuart and Paul’s script from the moment we encountered it – Robin and the Hood is a story with a big heart and plenty of laughter, which reminds us of the power and importance of imagination in a world that is swiftly losing it.”

She added, “Landing the fantastic (quartet) of Naomie, Mark, Gwendoline and Darcey to lead our cast is a brilliant coup, and we’re thrilled that Sky, Future Artists and GFM are joining us on this adventure!”

The Merry Adventures of Robin Hood (2016), Barnes & Noble

RELATED: ‘Robyn Hood’ Director Melts Down Over Series’ Negative Reception, Claims Show Is Being Review Bombed By “Racists”

Along with Bluemhuber, the film is being produced by Future Artists Entertainment’s Matt Williams.

They are joined by Alexander Joos, Florian Dargel, and Karol Griffiths, Julia Stuart and Andrew Orr will executive produce.

The Merry Adventures of Robin Hood (2023), Union Square Kids

What do you make of Robin and the Hood?

NEXT: Locke & Key Creator Joe Hill Has The Best Response To Disney Making A Live-Action Robin Hood