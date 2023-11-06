Rumor: ‘Marvel’s Echo’ Changes Maya’s Powers From Original Comics, Heroine Now Channels Multiple Abilities Previously Held By Her Female Choctaw Ancestors

Maya activates her photographic reflexes on Joe Quesada, Jimmy Palmiotti and David Mack's cover to Daredevil Vol. 2 #10 "Echoes!" (1999), Marvel Comics

After it was explicitly confirmed by the series’ director that Marvel’s Echo will be giving its titular heroine a completely different power set from her comic book counterpart, a new rumor has claimed that rather than photographic reflexes, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s version of Maya Lopez will sport the ability to channel various powers previously held by her female Choctaw ancestors.

Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez in Marvel Studios’ Echo, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Chuck Zlotnick. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved.

Maya Lopez takes the stage for the first time in Daredevil Vol. 2 #9 “Murdock’s Law” (1999), Marvel Comics. Words by David Mack, art by Joe Quesada, Jimmy Palmiotti, Richard Isanove, and Richard Starkings.

However, despite this ability opening up a world of interesting story possibilities by allowing her to go toe-to-toe with most street-level fighters as a sort of ‘Taskmaster Lite’, Marvel’s Echo Director and Executive Producer Sydney Freeland felt Maya’s power was, to say the least, uninteresting.

“Her power in the comic books is that she can copy anything, any movement, any whatever,” Freeland told Variety’s Laura Clark in November 2023. “It’s kind of lame.”

Echo (Alaqua Cox) puts an end to Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) in Hawkeye Season 1 Episode 6 “So This Is Christmas?” (2021), Marvel Entertainment

To this end, Freeland then teased to Clark, “I will say, that is not her power. I’ll just kind of leave it at that.”

Yet, though the EP was determined to keep tight-lipped on the changes to the mute heroine, a new scoop has allegedly provided details into just what changes are being made to Maya’s powers.

The Man Without Fear attempts to analyze Echo’s fighting style in Daredevil Vol. 2 #11 “Dinner and a Movie” (1999), Marvel Comics. Words by David Mack, art by Joe Quesada, Jimmy Palmiotti, Richard Isanove, and Richard Starkings.

Taking to Twitter on November 3rd, noted scooper CanWeGetSomeToast informed the public, “Like I previously reported, Maya Lopez’s powers in ‘ECHO’ will NOT be the same as the comics. Maya will be empowered by the Choctaw women that came before her.”

Elaborating on Maya’s new powers, which appear to function similarly to those of the various Avatars in Avatar: The Last Airbender or Deku and his One-For-All in My Hero Academia, the scooper added, “She will have several different abilities that manifest when she’s threatened. Each power belonging to a different ancestor.”

Following up on their scoop, CanWeGetSomeToast also revealed a “first look” at Maya’s actual superhero costume.

Sharing an image of her soon-to-be-worn attire, the scooper explained, “The costume will be traditional Choctaw pow wow attire made by Maya’s grandma. The vest on the right goes over the costume on the left. It originally belonged to Maya’s mother.”

Further, they also noted that Maya would be receiving a new and ‘Marvel-ified’ “prosthetic leg from her grandpa, which can be seen with the costume below.”

Barring any further delays, all five episodes of Marvel’s Echo are currently set to hobble onto Disney Plus on January 10th, 2024.

