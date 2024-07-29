Kyoto Animation Erects Monument Honoring Victims Of Tragic 2019 Arson Attack

5th year memorial service for Kyoto Animation, NNK News Youtube

This month marks five years since the devastating arson attack on Kyoto Animation, producers of movies such as A Silent Voice, Free!, and others. The attack resulted in the death of 36 employees and left a mark on anime fans across the globe. On July 14, a monument was dedicated as a place of remembrance and reflection.

In Remembrance of the Victims

The monument is located in Uji, within Kyoto Prefecture. This is the same area where Kyoto Animation is based. It stands nearly 10 feet tall and was designed with input from Kyoto Animation artists. It features 36 white birds spiraling toward the heavens. This symbolizes each victim of the tragedy.

The dedication ceremony on July 14 was attended by 93 individuals, many of whom were family members of the victims. The inscriptions on the monument are deeply moving, stating, “Passing dreams and passion from one person to the next,” and “Limitless dreams, told through animation, in every line drawn, years of cultivated talent and profound sentiment. From here in Uji, Kyoto, they spread out into the world, taking wing toward our uninterrupted future.”

The top of the Kyoto Animation memorial, erected in remembrance of arson attack victims (2024), NNK News YouTube Channel

The Monument’s Home

While the original studio site has been demolished, the monument finds its home within the Tea and Uji History Park (Ocha to Uji no Machi Rekishi Kouen in Japanese). It is adjacent to Uji Station. Kyoto Animation has requested that visitors to the monument refrain from leaving flowers or other offerings. This request is likely intended to respect the daily lives of residents and maintain the serene atmosphere of the park.

July 18th, 2019

The arson attack on July 18, 2019, shocked the world. It also highlighted the vulnerability of creative spaces. The dedication of this monument serves as a reminder of the resilience of the human spirit and the enduring impact of those who lost their lives. The studio, known for its high-quality animation and storytelling, has continued to produce beloved works, honoring the legacy of its fallen members.

Shouko Nishimiya looking up at fireworks in A Silent Voice (2016), Kyoto Animation

The creation of the monument involved significant input from Kyoto Animation artists, ensuring that it reflects the spirit and vision of the studio. The white birds are a powerful symbol of hope and continuity, representing the dreams and passions that continue to inspire future generations.

A Request of the Public

The public is welcome to visit the Tea and Uji History Park to view the monument. While there they can reflect on the lives and contributions of the victims. However, visitors are asked to respect the studio’s request to avoid leaving offerings.

In remembering the Kyoto Animation tragedy, the monument stands not only as a tribute to those who perished but also as a testament to the resilience of the creative community. It embodies the ongoing influence of Kyoto Animation’s work and the unbroken spirit of its artists and fans worldwide.