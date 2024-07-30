‘Blue Beetle’ Star Confirms Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Star Kumail Nanjiani Officially Cast As Race-Swapped Booster Gold In James Gunn’s DCU

Booster Gold makes a break for his Time Sphere in Booster Gold Vol. 2 #15 "Reality Lost, Part One" (2009), DC. Words by Dan Jurgens, art by Dan Jurgens, Norm Rapmund, Hi-Fi Design, and Sal Cipriano.

The star of Blue Beetle has reportedly confirmed that Marvel’s Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani has officially been cast as Booster Gold in James Gunn’s new cinematic DCU.

Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) warns his fellow Eternals about defying Arishem (David Kaye) in Eternals (2021), Marvel Entertainment

As previously reported, word of Nanjiani’s casting as a race-swapped version of the glory-hogging hero was first raised on July 12th by pop-culture news outlet Nexuspoint News, who themselves had purportedly learned the information from their own insider source.

“We have exclusively learned that Kumail Nanjiani has landed the role of Booster Gold in the DC Universe,” said the outlet. “Nanjiani is currently set to portray the character in the upcoming DC Studios’ series, Booster Gold, one of the upcoming entries of the highly anticipated DCU”.

Booster Gold steps in to stop Mammoth’s rampage in 52 #1 “Golden Lads and Lasses Must…” (3006), DC Comics. Words by Geoff Johns, Grant Morrison, Greg Rucka, and Mark Waid, art by Keith Giffen, Joe Bennett, Ruy José, and Alex Sinclair.

Now, a little under three weeks after Nexuspoint News’ initial scoop, Nanjiani’s casting has reportedly been confirmed by none other than Blue Beetle star Xolo Maridueña.

Asked about the rumor by The Cosmic Circus‘ Drew Reed during a Cobra Kai meet-and-greet at the 2024 GalaxyCon Raleigh, the Jamie Reyes actor purportedly not only confirmed to the reporter that Nanjiani had been cast as Booster Gold, but also that he himself was excited for the prospect of a possible Blue & Gold DCU team-up.

Booster Gold tells Jamie Reyes that Ted Kord would be proud of him in Booster Gold Vol. 2 #27 “Dead Ted, Part 2” (2010), DC. Words by Dan Jurgens, art by Dan Jurgens, Norm Rapmund, Mike Norton, Hi-Fi Design, and Jared K. Fletcher

As seen in his debut in 1986’s Booster Gold Vol. 1 #1, Booster Gold was originally conceived by creator Dan Jurgens as a blonde haired white man.

In light of Nanjiani’s Pakistani ethnicity, his casting as Gunn’s version of History’s Greatest Hero represents yet another instance of Hollywood superhero race-swapping.

Booster Gold makes his comic book debut in Booster Gold Vol. 1 #1 “The Big Fall” (1986), DC. Words by Dan Jurgens, art by Dan Jurgens, Mike DeCarlo, Tom Ziuko, and Augustin Mas.

Notably, Nanjiani’s casting as Booster Gold will the second such time that the DC hero has been race-swapped for a live-action outing.

Making his debut in the series conclusion of The CW’s Legends of Tomorrow, the Arrowverse’s incarnation of Booster was portrayed by none other than Scrubs Donald Faison.

Booster Gold (Donald Faison) makes the acquaintance of the titular team in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 13 ” Knocked Down, Knocked Up” (2022), The CW

At current, neither Gunn, his DC Studios co-head Peter Safran, nor Nanjiani himself have publicly commented on Maridueña’s confirmation.

Further, no word has been mentioned of whether Nanjiani’s Booster Gold will make his debut in his aforementioned solo series or in another DCU project.

As described by Gunn during the series’ initial announcement, “Booster Gold is one of comic’s really popular cult heroes. He is a fascinating guy. He’s a loser from the future who uses future technology to come back to present day and become a superhero so that people will love him. It is basically the superhero story of imposter syndrome on an HBO Max series.”

Booster Gold comes face-to-face with his former self in Booster Gold Vol. 2 #18 “Reality Lost (Part Four)” (2009), DC. Words by Dan Jurgens, art by Dan Jurgens, Norm Rapmund, Hi-Fi Design, and Sal Cipriano.

Meanhwile, Maridueña is set to both reprise his role as the bug-themed hero and bring him into the DCU in the recently-announced-but-currently-release-date-less Blue Beetle animated series.

