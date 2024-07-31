After 11.5 Years, ‘7 Days to Die’ Emerges Out Of Steam Early Access With Updated Features, Graphics

The protagonist wields a vehicle as a weapon in 7 Days to Die (2024), The Fun Pimps

After a staggering 11.5 years in Early Access, 7 Days to Die has officially graduated to a full release. The game, which hit Steam’s Early Access back in December 2013, has undergone a significant transformation since its debut, a period that saw it outlast various trends and entire console generations.

Version 1.0 Gameplay Trailer from TheFunPimps (2024), YouTube

A lot More Than 7 Days

Developed by The Fun Pimps, the game has had one interesting journey. Miley Cyrus’s “Wrecking Ball” topped the charts and Barack Obama was President when 7 Days to Die came into Early Access. That equals a staggering 3,878 days, which is well over a decade and a console generation later.

So what is 7 Days to Die? Well, it takes the zombie survival genre and takes a sandbox approach. It allows players to navigate a destructible, open world where nearly every structure can be altered, and resources can be scavenged. The latest update introduces a host of new features aimed at enhancing the overall gameplay experience.

Among the notable additions are high-definition character models, a revamped armor and clothing system, updated animal models, and a challenge system designed to replace traditional tutorials and quests. Players can also expect to find new models for vehicles, and extensive improvements to randomly generated worlds.

@SurvivalGN via X

There are over 75 new points of interest and updated zombie variants. Significant tweaks have been made to character progression, and a lighting update aims to enhance visual fidelity. Additionally, numerous optimizations have been applied to the game’s code, promising a smoother experience.

@80Level via X

The Journey Took Longer Than 7 Days

7 Days to Die has an ambitious scope. While its core mechanics might seem familiar to modern gamers, they were cutting-edge when the game first emerged. The survival crafting genre has evolved considerably since then, but the game’s faithful community continues to support it.

The release marks a poignant moment for the game, as it transitioned from a defunct publisher, Telltale, and navigated a console generation that has since become outdated. The developers have addressed this by offering discounts to legacy console owners for upgrading to current-generation systems.

This extended Early Access journey reflects the broader evolution of the model itself. And so far, it looks like the wait was worth it. As we can see below, the game so far is enjoying fanfare.

@7DaystoDie via X

Will it Change the Zombie Genre?

As gaming continues to advance, 7 Days to Die serves as a reminder of the early days of Early Access and the evolution of game development. Its full release marks both an end and a new beginning for the title, inviting players old and new to explore its enriched world.

7 Days to Die is now available on Steam. Are you going to enjoy the zombie world?