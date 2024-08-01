Arrest Warrant Issued For ‘Power Rangers Samurai’ Green Ranger Actor Hector David Rivera Over Alleged Assault Of Elderly Idaho Man
Hector David Rivera, the actor widely known as the Power Rangers franchise’s Green Samurai Ranger, is currently wanted by authorities in Nampa, Idaho, regarding an alleged assault incident.
Police Report
The supposed incident in question took place on July 26th and allegedly saw the Power Rangers Samurai star pushing an elderly man to the ground after arguing with him over a parking space.
According to Nampa police, the altercation occurred at approximately 11:45 AM and reportedly started as a verbal dispute before quickly escalating, after which Rivera allegedly shoved the man, who was in his early 60s and using a walker.
Witnesses described Rivera as yelling and pointing fingers as the alleged victim fell to the ground.
Fortunately, the man did not sustain any injuries, and was assisted up afterwards by a witness.
Following the incident, Rivera is said to have driven away in a raised, black four-door truck with a Texas license plate while wearing a New England Patriots football jersey with the number 12, red pants, and a blue hat with the letters IFSD,
Per a post made by the Nampa Police Department to their official Facebook page, “The investigation is ongoing.”
Hector David Rivera’s Career
Rivera’s career includes roles in various television series and films including Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, Murder, Anyone?, and The Sand.
However, it was his performance as the Green Ranger that earned him his dedicated fan base.
Having last reprised the role in 2015 for Power Rangers Super Megaforce: The Legendary Battle, in light of his role in so many of their childhoods, his fans are particularly surprised and concerned by this recent development.
The actor was originally scheduled to appear at the upcoming Magic Valley Comic-Con this weekend, but following the issuance of the arrest warrant, he has been removed from the event’s website.
Though, as of writing, no formal announcement regarding his removal has been issued by the convention, it’s expected that he will no longer be making an appearance.
Police Rangers Assemble
At current, Rivera has yet to be contacted by authorities.
To this end, the Nampa Police Department is urging with information about the actors whereabouts to come forward and share it with them. They emphasize that the safety and well-being of the community are their top priorities as they continue their investigation.
Per their Facebook post, “If you know who he is, message us here or contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS, leave a tip at www.343cops.com or download their app, ‘P3 Tips’. If you know WHERE he is currently, contact Nampa Dispatch at 208-465-2257 option 1”.
This story is still developing. Stay tuned to Bounding Into Comics for updates, as we’ll provide what further details we can as they become available.
