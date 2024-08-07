‘Borderlands’ Star Jack Black Confirms Tenacious D Not Finished Following Kyle Gass’ Donald Trump Death Wish: “We’ll Be Back When It Feels Right”

Despite the band’s recent Donald Trump-related turmoil, Jack Black says there are no plans to permanently pull the plug on Tenacious D.

The actor-slash-musician offered this update on the band’s status while speaking to Variety‘s Marc Malkin during the red carpet premiere of his new film, Borderlands.

Pressed by Malkin on whether or not he ever planned to reunite with fellow bandmate Kyle Gass, the Claptrap voice actor asserted, “We need to talk a break. Everybody needs a break sometime. And we’ll be back.”

Further asked as to whether or not he’s been in contact with Gass following the cancellation of the band’s recent tour, Black confirmed, “Yeah, we’re friends. That hasn’t changed.”

“These things take time sometimes,” he added. “And we’ll be back when it feels right.”

As previously reported, the band’s aforementioned Trump-related turmoil began on July 13th when, during an on-stage performance in Sydney, Australia just hours after the former President had been shot at by would-be assassin Thomas Crooks, Gass was asked by Black to make a birthday wish, to which the guitarist replied “Don’t miss Trump next time”.

Three days later, Black would announce that in response to a wave of backlash to Gass’ comments, the pair would be suspending both their tour and their “future creative plans”.

“I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday,” wrote Black in a July 16th Instagram post. “I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form. After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.”

Offering his own statement on the matter – which notably has since been deleted – Gass admitted, “The line I improvised onstage Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake. I don’t condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone. What happened was a tragedy, and I’m incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgment. I profoundly apologise to those I’ve let down and truly regret any pain I’ve caused.”

At current, neither Black nor Gass have publicly confirmed just when or where Tenacious D will next appear as a collective band.

However, as noted above, Black can next be seen in Lionsgate’s live-action adaptation of Gearbox Studios’ Borderlands, which is currently set to roll into theaters on August 9th.

