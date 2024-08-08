Christopher Reeve’s Son Speaks On Cameo In James Gunn’s ‘Superman’: “I Don’t Know What I’m Allowed To Say”

Christopher Reeve's Son Will Opens Up About Dad to ABC News via YouTube

It was announced that the “Legacy” of the late Christopher Reeve will carry on again in the next Superman movie starring David Corenswet and directed by James Gunn. However, DC Studios has something better in mind than the crude deep-faking seen in The Flash last year.

Superman (CGI) and Supergirl (CGI) watch on as the Multiverse collapses in The Flash (2023), Warner Bros. Discovery

The actor who is more synonymous than any other for playing The Man of Tomorrow shall be paid tribute with a cameo by his son Will Reeve who, a real-life reporter and correspondent for ABC News, got to play one in the DCU motion picture.

Speaking to TMZ, the younger Reeve commented on his bit part and how it came about. “I know the folks making the film, and they’ve been so kind to me and my family, and I had a free day, so we made it [happen],” he explained.

“I don’t know what I’m allowed to say. It was a really great experience; they were super friendly; it was quick, easy,” Reeve continued. “I was actually more nervous doing that than I am whenever I’m on TV for my normal job [because] there [were] so many people around and I had to memorize one line, but still!”

Will Reeve’s cameo is only part of the celebration of his father’s life and career, which kicks off this year with the documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story. DC Studios is distributing the film in conjunction with HBO Documentary Films and CNN Films.

Christopher Reeve takes to the skies in Superman II (1980), Warner Bros. Pictures

Super/Man debuted early on in 2024 at the Sundance Film Festival and will have a limited theatrical release on September 21st with a return engagement on Sept. 25th to commemorate Christopher Reeve’s birthday. After that, the doc sets a date for an international rollout and eventually streaming on Max.

“On behalf of not only Warner Bros. but also my colleagues at DC, HBO, and CNN, it’s an honor to be a part of bringing Christopher Reeve and his singular legacy to audiences again,” President of Domestic Distribution, Warner Bros. Pictures, Jeff Goldstein stated via Comicbook.

Christopher Reeve’s son Will and James Gunn.



“It was at this very studio where he made us all believe a man could fly, and this documentary reveals what made him a true hero, on- and off-screen. Partnering with our friends at Fathom Events to deliver this very special film to the big screen was an opportunity we could not pass up,” Goldstein added.

“I saw the stunningly beautiful documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story a couple weeks ago,” James Gunn said in a statement. “It emotionally floored me.”

Superman (Christopher Reeve) pauses to answer in Superman: The Movie (1978), Warner Bros. Pictures

“Peter & I knew DC Studios needed to be involved & I’m grateful to Peter & our WBD family at Warner Bros, HBO, CNN & Max having worked so hard to acquire it. It’s a wonderful film by wonderful filmmakers not only for people like me who love Reeve’s work but for everyone,” he added.

