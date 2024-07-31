‘Twisters’ Director Lee Isaac Chung Believes David Corenswet Will Make A Great Superman

Superman star David Corenswet is not yet proven as a leading commodity or as the Man of Steel, but to be fair, we won’t find out how good or bad he is until next summer.

That’s not to say he doesn’t have believers right now. Director James Gunn gave Corenswet the role and the cape, obviously (and not for nothing, we hope). However, the actor is winning praise from a filmmaker behind a blockbuster currently kicking up a storm in theaters.

Twisters director Lee Isaac Chung had high praise for the actor. “So, David [who plays the antagonist Scott] was going out for that role when we were filming. I remember, we were all really secretly rooting for him,” Chung told the Inside Total Film podcast via Comicbook.com.

“When we found out he was on a shortlist, a lot of us were saying, ‘You know, he actually would be a great Superman. He is such an imposing and big presence. Larger than life. But, there’s this genuine purity to him that I feel fits in a lot with Superman,” Chung added.

“I remember when he came back from auditions in Los Angeles. He came back to set and he was still carrying himself [like] Superman to us,” the director said.

“He’s someone who stays within the role a little bit. I’m not saying he’s method. But, he kind of takes on that aura a bit…” he continued. “When he came back from that audition, I remember feeling that he must have got it. It was this weird sense I had that he just looked the part and felt the part.”

Chung is impressed to say the least and thinks Gunn made the right choice. “I feel James Gunn really lucked out finding this guy because he’s going to kill it,” said the Twisters helmer.

That’s one endorsement, but Corenswet has a way to go before he can eclipse Henry Cavill. The first time the Internet saw him in costume was in the official image, and it didn’t inspire the kind of confidence Chung gushes about.

