Sentai Filmworks Script Writer Holly Segarra Explains Why ‘To Love Ru’ Dub Was Changed To Include Misogyny

  |  
Aug 10, 2024

Sentai Filmworks script writer Holly Segarra responded to the backlash after she changed the script of the To Love Ru dub to directly reference misogyny. Segarra defended the changes on the basis of making the scripts seem natural while also promising that she has “no hidden agendas.”

On March 7th, Segarra addressed upset fans on her personal Twitter account, noting that while she is aware of the mounting complaints, “there’s some difficulties in dubbing you may not be aware of.”

Related: Sentai Filmworks Changes Dialogue to Explicitly Reference Misogyny in Dub of To Love Ru Anime

Segarra went on to explain that the dub scripts have to “flow and work with the animation.”

Concluding her response, Segarra states that “there is no 1:1 trade when it comes to translation.” But she did promise that, despite the controversial edit replacing the neutral phrase “old-fashioned” with the unfortunately politically-charged ‘misogyny,’ “no hidden agendas” influenced the To Love Ru production:

Related: A Group of My Hero Academia Fans Accuse Studio Bones of Misogyny for Depiction of Nejire Hado

However, some fans were unsatisfied with Segarra’s defense and continued to criticize the changed script on the basis of the use of the word “misogyny” due to the word’s contemporary political connotations:

Related: Funimation Dub of ‘YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of This World’ Changes Dialogue To Reference Misogyny

Related: Funimation Censors Mild ‘Butt’ Pun Joke in Nekopara

YouTuber Hero Hei also weighed in. He stated, “There’s all sort of words or phrases you could have used and you chose not to. What you instantly thought for that scene was apparently to add misogynist in there.”

What do you make of Holly Segarra’s explanation of the change in the dub?

Mentioned This Article:

More About:

Read This Next

Dante’s Weekend Double: Week Two Of “Wrath Of August” Brings A ‘Death Wish’ & The Blade Of ‘Lady Snowblood’

Dante’s Weekend Double: Week Two Of “Wrath Of August” Brings A ‘Death Wish’ & The Blade Of ‘Lady Snowblood’

By Bounding Into Comics

Fantasia Film Festival 2024 ‘Sunburnt Unicorn’ Review – Alluring Low-Budget Animation

Fantasia Film Festival 2024 ‘Sunburnt Unicorn’ Review – Alluring Low-Budget Animation

By Bounding Into Comics

Love Is Blind Controversy: A Deep Dive into All 6 Lawsuits and Many Allegations

Love Is Blind Controversy: A Deep Dive into All 6 Lawsuits and Many Allegations

By SNIPdaily

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Director Shawn Levy Criticizes The Current State Of Disney Star Wars: “There’s Only So Many Times A Star Wars Movie Can Revisit The Same Section Of The Timeline”

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Director Shawn Levy Criticizes The Current State Of Disney Star Wars: “There’s Only So Many Times A Star Wars Movie Can Revisit The Same Section Of The Timeline”

By Bounding Into Comics

12 Gay Cartoon Characters We Love

12 Gay Cartoon Characters We Love

By MovieMaker Magazine

Take-Two CEO Responds To Abysmal Reception Of Eli Roth’s Live-Action ‘Borderlands’, Asks Fans To “Give The Film A Chance”

Take-Two CEO Responds To Abysmal Reception Of Eli Roth’s Live-Action ‘Borderlands’, Asks Fans To “Give The Film A Chance”

By Bounding Into Comics

How the Industry Showrunners Turned Banking Experience Into Transfixing Drama

How the Industry Showrunners Turned Banking Experience Into Transfixing Drama

By MovieMaker Magazine

First Look: Netflix’s ‘Uglies’: A Dystopian Exploration of Beauty Standards

First Look: Netflix’s ‘Uglies’: A Dystopian Exploration of Beauty Standards

By Popviewers

Hollywood Legend Liza Minnelli is Furious At How She’s Been Previously Portrayed, Will Fight Back In New Tell-All Memoir

Hollywood Legend Liza Minnelli is Furious At How She’s Been Previously Portrayed, Will Fight Back In New Tell-All Memoir

By TheMix.net