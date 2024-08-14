Director James Cameron Hits Back at Critics of 4K Film Restorations for Classic Movies: “Get a Life”

Director and Writer James Cameron behind the scenes of Twentieth Century Fox's AVATAR. Photo by Mark Fellman. © 2009 Twentieth Century Fox. All Rights Reserved.

James Cameron, the director behind films like The Terminator, Aliens, and True Lies, has a message for those who criticize the 4K restorations of his classic works: “Get a life.”

James Cameron’s Issue with 4k Transfer Critics

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cameron expressed his frustration with fans. He specifically pointed at fans who scrutinize the quality of the 4K transfers of his films. In the interview, he suggested they may need to reevaluate their priorities.

A T-800 meets his doom in Terminator 3 – Rise of the Machines (2003), Columbia Pictures

Cameron didn’t mince words, either – blasting his critics as losers and momma’s boys.

“When people start reviewing your grain structure, they need to move out of mom’s basement and meet somebody. Right? I’m serious,” Cameron said. The director, known for his meticulous attention to detail, emphasized that his team handles every aspect of the restoration process with care.

“I’ve got a great team that does the transfers. I do all the color and density work. I look at every shot, every frame, and then the final transfer is done by a guy who has been with me [for years]. All the ‘Avatar’ films are done that way. Everything is done that way.”

Lo’ak (Britain Dalton) and Kiri (Sigourney Weaver) peer through the brush in Avatar: The Way of Water (2022), Disney

RELATED: James Cameron Applauds Greta Gerwig For America Ferrera’s ‘Barbie’ Monologue: “You Basically Sum Up Thousands Of Years Of The Female Dilemma In One Minute”

Cameron’s 4K Objective

Last year while speaking with Indie Wire’s Jim Hemphill during a 2023 Beyond Fest Panel, Cameron opened up about the 4k release of his classic underwater sci-fi, The Abyss. In the panel, Cameron revealed that the restored version will include bonus material not featured in the original 1989 film.

“All of the mastering is done and I think it drops pretty soon — a couple of months or something like that,” Cameron stated. He explained that he didn’t want to rely on an old HD transfer but aimed to “do it right” with the new release.

Director James Cameron addresses the crowd at Comic Con 2016. Via Gage Skidmore, Wikimedia

Birds of a Feather

Cameron’s remarks reflect a broader sentiment among some directors who feel that modern audiences are overly critical of technical aspects that, in their view, should be left to the experts. Ridley Scott echoed this perspective recently, who dismissed criticism of the historical accuracy in his film Napoleon.

The director urged viewers to focus on the art rather than nitpick details. It’s natural for directors to be a bit sensitive. But it seems that with 4k releases, James Cameron isn’t taking criticism.

NEXT: More Censorship Confirmed For ‘Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster’ As Capcom Removes Anti-Communist Dialogue Line From Cliff Hudson Boss Fight