Fear Of Angry Fans Led HBO To Make Sure Abby Actress Kaitlyn Dever Was “Extra Secured” While Filming ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2

Abby (Laura Bailey) prepares to finally take her revenge on Ellie (Ashley Johnson) in The Last of Us Part II (2020), Naughty Dog

Whether due to genuine concerns or paranoia relating to online discourse, HBO reportedly found it necessary to provide extra on-set security for Abby actress Kaitlyn Dever during the filming of The Last Of Us‘ second season.

Abby (Laura Bailey) hitches a ride in The Last of Us Part II (2020), Naughty Dog

Word of Devers’ boosted security detail was first brought to light courtesy of series co-star Isabela Merced during an August 15th appearance on veteran entertainment reporter Josh Horowitz’s Happy, Sad, Confused podcast.

Pressed by her host as to her thoughts on the disappointment felt by many fans towards the live-actions series’ decision to deviate at various points from its video game source material (such as in its explanation of the Cordeycept infection’s mechanics or its portrayal of Bill and Frank as a genuinely loving couple rather than said feelings being completely one-sided), Merced opined, “What confuses me is that the showrunner [Craig Mazin] and the creator of the video game [Neil Druckmann] work together to make this. So if you like what the guy made and he’s making more of it, why are you mad?”

“I don’t know, I’m too opinionated to be on Twitter,” she continued. “I really need to be off because I see this stuff and it makes me want to go Cardi B on them, you know what I mean?”

Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) prepare themselves to continue seeking out safer pastures in The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 9 “Look for the Light” (2023), HBO

To this end, Horowitz then turned to speak about how he was “worried about your buddy Kaitlyn Dever, one of the great actors of our time”, as her character Abby “does some things that people don’t necessarily approve of”.

In turn, Merced assured him, “There’s so many strange people in this world, because there are people that actually, genuinely hate Abby – Who is not a real person. Just a reminder, she’s not a real person! – and so Caitlyn had to be extra secured by security when it came to the filming of this.”

Zoe (Kaitlyn Dever) hits her family with some uncomfortable truths in Dear Evan Hansen (2021), Universal Pictures

“Caitlyn is such a cool person who just does not get phased by things really, has her head in the right place, and also is going through a lot personally right now [Devers’ mother passed away from breast cancer in February],” added the actress. “Yeah it’s devastating to see, but also, give her the damn Emmy honestly. I’m so excited for people to see how incredibly well [Ellie actress] Bella [Thorne] and Kaitlyn did on this. I’m so excited.”

At current, the second season of HBO’s live-action The Last of Us adaptation is currently on track to follow through on its golf swing sometime in 2025.

Ellie (Ashley Johnson) takes a bite out of Abby (Laura Bailey) in The Last of Us Part II (2020), Naughty Dog

