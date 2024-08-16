‘Skyblivion’ Project Nearing Completion: Trailer Gives Sneak Peak of Immersive Environments, New Side Quest Teases

Oblivion Remastered Gameplay First Look | SKYBLIVION Quest Showcase 2 in @Rebelzize via YouTube

Fans of The Elder Scrolls series have something big to look forward to in 2025—the much-anticipated release of Skyblivion.

What is Skyblivion?

Skyblivion is a fan-made project that aims to recreate the beloved Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. This is all within the Skyrim engine. The latest trailer showcases the progress made so far, offering a glimpse into the world of Cyrodiil as it has never been seen before.

The team behind Skyblivion has been hard at work, and so far the results are already showing. The latest preview highlights two quests set in and around the town of Chorrol. This town, once a staple location in Oblivion, is brought to life with vibrant colors, detailed landscapes, and an overall sense of immersion that surpasses its original rendition.

A khajitt prepares for battle in Skyblivion (2025), @Rebelzize via YouTube

What Does the Trailer Show?

The trailer showcases windmills spinning on the outskirts and an ornate fountain outside the Mages Guild. When you look at the trailer, you can see the team’s commitment to making Cyrodiil feel lush and alive.

However, the showcase also reveals some of the challenges of remaking an older game in a modern engine. The two quests chosen for this demo, “Fingers of the Mountain” and “The Killing Field,” highlight the visual advancements but also underscore the weaknesses of some of Oblivion’s original quest designs.

A destroyed fountain waits out time in Skyblivion (2025), @Rebelzize via YouTube

The Side Quests

“Fingers of the Mountain” is one of many quests required to earn commendations for the Mages Guild storyline. In the trailer, it’s featured first. This quest, though integral to progressing in the Mages Guild, has often been criticized for its tedious and uninspired gameplay. Players are tasked with retrieving a spellbook and then making a moral choice about which wizard to give it to.

In contrast, “The Killing Field” offers a bit more excitement. Players assist two brothers in defending their farm from a goblin attack. The trailer showcases the chaos of battle. One can only imagine how many times the developers had to reload the scene to achieve a smooth, cinematic sequence.

The Player speaks to Earana in Skyblivion (2025), @Rebelzize via YouTube

The quest’s dynamic nature, with varying outcomes depending on whether you save one or both brothers, adds a layer of depth, although it still reflects the somewhat simplistic design typical of side quests in the original game.

What Made Skyrim So Loved: the Environment

What truly stands out in the trailer is the sheer beauty of the recreated environments. The ruins of Cloud Top and the revamped dungeons of Chorrol illustrate the painstaking effort of the Skyblivion team. Their goal is not just to recreate Oblivion, but to enhance it. In the process, it seems they made the world more visually engaging and immersive.

For those eagerly awaiting the full release, the potential to explore the Shivering Isles, Oblivion’s famed expansion, is a tantalizing prospect. Suppose the base game is anything to go by. In that case, the Isles will likely receive a similarly meticulous overhaul, offering both returning fans and newcomers a chance to experience this iconic expansion as never before.

Devs are creating a beautiful environment in Skyblivion (2025), @Rebelzize via YouTube

As the project nears completion, one thing is clear: Skyblivion is poised to be more than just a nostalgia trip. It’s an ambitious endeavor to bring a beloved classic into the modern age, preserving its charm while enhancing its shortcomings. The 2025 release is shaping up to be a landmark moment for the Elder Scrolls community.

Check out the full trailer below: