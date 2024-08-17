Leaked ‘Black Myth: Wukong’ Content Creator Agreement Bans Discussion Of Certain Topics Including “Politics”, “Feminist Propaganda”, And “Other Content That Instigates Negative Discourse”

  |  
Aug 17, 2024
The Monkey King (TBA) readies his Ruyi Jingu Bang in Black Myth: Wukong (2024), Game Science
The Monkey King (TBA) readies his Ruyi Jingu Bang in Black Myth: Wukong (2024), Game Science

An alleged leaked content creator agreement regarding Black Myth: Wukong has revealed that its dev studio, Game Science, is purportedly requiring that any and all coverage of the game avoid discussing “content that instigates negative discourse”.

The Monkey King (TBA) unleashes his power in Black Myth: Wukong (2024), Game Science
The Monkey King (TBA) unleashes his power in Black Myth: Wukong (2024), Game Science

RELATED: ‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ Lead Producer Claims “We Are Trying To Create A Game That Is As Authentic As Possible”

The public was first made privy to this supposed document on August 17th when it was itself shared to the Reddit group /r/GamingLeaksAndRumors.

Supposedly sent to creators by Chinese video game publisher and marketing group Hero Games on behalf of Game Science, the agreement provides an itemized list of ‘Dos’ and ‘Don’ts’ – one Do and seven Don’t, to be exact – that creators should keep in mind while covering Black Myth: Wukong.

The Monkey King (TBA) comes upon a new whip weapon in Black Myth: Wukong (2024), Game Science
The Monkey King (TBA) comes upon a new whip weapon in Black Myth: Wukong (2024), Game Science

These include:

  • DO Enjoy the game!
  • Do NOT insult other influencers or players.
  • Do NOT use any offensive language/humor.
  • Do NOT include politics, violence, nudity, feminist propaganda, fetishization, and other content that instigates negative discourse.
  • Do NOT use trigger words such as ‘quarantine’ or ‘isolation’ or ‘COVID-19’.
  • Do NOT discuss content related to China’s game industry policies, opinions, news, etc.

“By using the game key and creating content, you acknowledge that you have been informed of the following content, and your statements are not related to the marketing team,” reads a disclaimer adorning the top of the document.

The Monkey King (TBA) prays to the Buddha in Black Myth: Wukong (2024), Game Science
The Monkey King (TBA) prays to the Buddha in Black Myth: Wukong (2024), Game Science

RELATED: ‘Silent Hill 2 Remake’ Developer Acknowledges Fan Fears, Says “We Can’t Ask For Anything More Than ‘Give Us A Chance’”

Curiously, it seems that though the document is in fact legitimate, it was not sent wholesale to everyone who received a review code for Black Myth: Wukong, but rather just independent content creators.

For example, while French YouTuber Ex Serv has claimed to have personally received the document, video game news outlet TheGamer has conversely noted that it “was not included in the review code agreement that we received”.

Such a discrepancy would also explain why ScreenRant, whose review explicitly criticized how the game “largely lacks inclusion & representation, was allowed to bring up such a guaranteed-discourse-sparking topic despite such discussions being banned by the agreement.

An ancient evil readies to shed her human form in Black Myth: Wukong (2024), Game Science
An ancient evil readies to shed her human form in Black Myth: Wukong (2024), Game Science

At current, the document’s veracity remains unconfirmed, as both Game Science and Hero Games have yet to issue a public comment on the matter.

Further, it is unknown just how many content creators, and which specific ones at that, this agreement was purportedly sent to.

For those interested in getting a copy of the game for themselves while also being allowed to freely speak one’s mind regarding its existence (regardless of just how braindead or on-point one’s take might be), Black Myth: Wukong hits the PlayStation 5 and PC platforms on August 20th, with an Xbox Series X|S version set to drop at a later date.

It's time for tea in Black Myth: Wukong (2024), Game Science
It’s time for tea in Black Myth: Wukong (2024), Game Science

NEXT: ‘Mecha BREAK’ Dev Studio Apologizes After ‘Trump’ Censored From In-Game Chat, Claims Banned Word List Was Suggested By “A Third-Party Company”

Mentioned This Article:

More About:

Read This Next

Dante’s Weekend Double – Week Three Of “Wrath Of August” Brings Two Throwbacks, ‘Point Blank’ And ‘Foxy Brown’

Dante’s Weekend Double – Week Three Of “Wrath Of August” Brings Two Throwbacks, ‘Point Blank’ And ‘Foxy Brown’

By Bounding Into Comics

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Slashes Through the Box Office, Becoming the Top-Grossing R-Rated Film of All Time

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Slashes Through the Box Office, Becoming the Top-Grossing R-Rated Film of All Time

By Popviewers

Aniplex Announces ‘Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie – Walpurgisnacht: Rising’ Now Delayed To 2025

Aniplex Announces ‘Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie – Walpurgisnacht: Rising’ Now Delayed To 2025

By Bounding Into Comics

Disney+ Subscribers To Get Exclusive ‘Star Wars Outlaws’ DLC: But Is It Worth the Giant Price Tag and Masculinized Kay Vess Character?

Disney+ Subscribers To Get Exclusive ‘Star Wars Outlaws’ DLC: But Is It Worth the Giant Price Tag and Masculinized Kay Vess Character?

By Bounding Into Comics

‘Skyblivion’ Project Nearing Completion: Trailer Gives Sneak Peak of Immersive Environments, New Side Quest Teases

‘Skyblivion’ Project Nearing Completion: Trailer Gives Sneak Peak of Immersive Environments, New Side Quest Teases

By Bounding Into Comics

Most Black hospitals across the South closed long ago. Their impact endures

Most Black hospitals across the South closed long ago. Their impact endures

By TheGrio

Nashville Film Festival 2024 Slate Features Will Ferrell’s Will & Harper

Nashville Film Festival 2024 Slate Features Will Ferrell’s Will & Harper

By MovieMaker Magazine

Jordan Chiles says panel’s call for her to return Olympic bronze is ‘unjust’ and ‘significant blow’

Jordan Chiles says panel’s call for her to return Olympic bronze is ‘unjust’ and ‘significant blow’

By TheGrio

Joaquin Phoenix Abruptly Departs Explicit “Gay Romance” Film, Causing Uproar With Producers

Joaquin Phoenix Abruptly Departs Explicit “Gay Romance” Film, Causing Uproar With Producers

By Bounding Into Comics