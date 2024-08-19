Inside Source Confirms Reports Post-Production Of ‘The Flash’ Was A Mess And That More Time Was Needed To Finish Visual Effects

A distortion in the time stream overtakes Barry in The Flash (2023), Warner Bros. Pictures

It’s rather obvious when you look at it, but yes, we can verify that The Flash‘s visual effects were tacky because they required more work. The problem is the VFX department didn’t get the time from the studio according to new insider testimony that’s consistent with previous reports.

The Flash (Ezra Miller) discovers time travel in The Flash (2023), Warner Bros. Pictures

Zach Mulligan, a VFX artist on the film, sat down with the Corridor Crew YouTube channel to tell all about the time-crunch crisis he and everyone else faced.

“If you thought The Flash had bad CGI, I can tell you why, because I worked on the movie,” Mulligan says at the start in a TikTok video. “If it looks like a VFX shot in The Flash was made in a week, it’s probably because it was.”

Mulligan then shares that the crew he was a part of was competing with themselves as they were working on Flash, Black Adam, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom at the same time.

“Chaos was just kind of the norm,” he explains. “My first day, my supervisor was basically like, ‘Okay, everything’s on fire, and we need everything to get seen right now by the directors and everything.’ Every day was kind of a new challenge in that sense – you never knew what you were going to get when you walked in.”

Bruce (Ben Affleck) and Barry (Ezra Miller) are embarrassed after being exposed to Diana’s (Gal Gadot) Lasso of Truth in The Flash (2023), Warner Bros. Pictures

Of working for DC/Warner Bros. and juggling three movies simultaneously, he adds, “Yeah, that’s chaotic. Now you have three other projects that you’re working on that are also on the same timeline.” From day to day, the team would alternate assignments to possibly correspond with the mutable continuity.

“Sometimes you’d give an artist an asset or a shot for The Flash, and then the very next day, they’re working on something for Aquaman, and then the next day, it’s something for Black Adam,” Mulligan said.

A nurse cradles a baby before falling out a window in The Flash (2023), Warner Bros. Pictures

Cosmic Book News learned about the complications behind the scenes of Flash a year ago through its contacts. “They didn’t give the CGI team enough time to complete the scenes. It’s why even scenes outside of the ‘speed force’ are trash, like Ben’s cape and moments with the Flash on Keaton’s plane & during the Zod final battle,” said VFX artists who provided the intel.

