Brad Kane, Showrunner For ‘IT’ Prequel Series, Hired For A24 Studios’ ‘Friday the 13th’ Prequel Series

Steven Miller CC BY 2.0, Via Wikimedia

Camp Crystal Lake. There’s a legend around those parts. They say that the campground has a death curse, a Jason Voorhees curse, and now… a prequel curse.

Source: Friday the 13th (1980), Paramount Pictures

According to a report by Variety, Brad Caleb Kane has been hired by film studio A24 (Ex Machina, Hereditary, Everything Everywhere All At Once, and The Whale) as showrunner for their upcoming Friday The 13th prequel series Crystal Lake. Kane joins executive producer (and original film screenwriter) Victor Miller along with Marc Toberoff, Robert M. Barsamian, and Robert P. Barsamian for the Peacock-ordered show.

The series was originally announced back in 2022, but it has been marred with setbacks. Including the dismissal of previous showrunner, Bryan Fuller, last May which had left fans of the franchise (or at least the ones who care) fearing the worst.

Source: Friday the 13th Part III (1982), Paramount Pictures

However, this announcement has them all blowing out a mask-muffled sigh of relief, and the new guy seems to be just as stoked. This isn’t Kane’s first crack at a prequel series for a beloved franchise, either. He just finished production on the upcoming HBO series IT: Welcome To Derry a couple of weeks ago that’s slated to come out next year. One could say that he’s Hollywood’s new retcon man.

“From the moment I watched Jason Voorhees squeeze a guy’s eyeball out of its socket (in glorious 3D!) at the tender age of 8 years old, I knew my creative path was someday destined to converge with The Man Behind The Mask,” gushed Kane, referring to a great scene from Friday the 13th part III (IN 3D!)

“Nothing defined my childhood more than growing up in the golden age of the slasher flick, and nothing’s defined the genre more than ‘Friday The 13th.’ I couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity to contribute a chapter to this iconic franchise, particularly with such fearless partners as Peacock and A24.”

No doubt many of our readers agree with the first part of Kane’s comments. It remains to be seen how many are excited about a streaming service prequel TV series.