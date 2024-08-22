Just Two Days After Star Wars Series’ Cancellation, Disney Removes All ‘The Acolyte’ Merch From Online Store

Qimir's (Manny Jacinto) lightsaber is destroyed by Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) in The Acolyte Season 1 Episode 8 "The Acolyte" (2024), Disney

In perhaps one of the most brutal but straight-forward indicators that the Star Wars series was an overall failure, Disney has not only removed each and every piece of The Acolyte merch from their official online store, but has done so just two days after originally announcing its cancellation.

Osha (Amandla Stenberg) watches on as she begins Bleeding Master Sol’s (Lee Jung-jae) lightsaber in The Acolyte Season 1 Episode 8 “The Acolyte” (2024), Disney

RELATED: No Season Two For ‘The Acolyte’ As Disney Reportedly Cancels Failed Star Wars Series

As first discovered on the morning of August 22nd, should a user make their way to the House of Mouse’s online storefront and attempt to search The Acolyte or any such related terms, they will ultimately receive absolutely zero results – No shirts, no action figures, not even a pin or poster.

A search of ‘The Acolyte’ on the Disney Store now returns zero results.

And while it’s currently unclear just what specific pieces of The Acolyte merch Disney once had in stock, it can positively be confirmed – contrary to what some series defenders have been attempting to claim – that the company did at one point carry such items.

As of writing, should one perform a quick Google search for the phrase ‘The Acolyte t-shirt’, among the many results will be an official listing for such a clothing item – itself featuring a graphic portraying Mae, in white, and Osha, in red, as opposites – from the Disney Store website.

However, despite said link still being active on Google, in accordance with the overall series merch removal, clicking on it will only result in users being met with a 404 page.

An official Disney Store listing for a ‘The Acolyte’ t-shirt via Google

RELATED: ‘The Acolyte’ Creator Leslye Headland Says Disney Star Wars Series Was “Tonally” Inspired By ‘Cowboy Bebop’

Notably, this appears to be the first such Disney Star Wars production to receive such a brutal memory-holing treatment from the company.

After all, at current, the Disney Store still offers action figures, clothes, and accessories related to The Rise of Skywalker, Ahsoka, and even The Young Jedi Adventures.

You can even buy a LEGO set of The Skeleton Crew‘s main ship, The Onyx Cinder – and that series isn’t even out yet!

(In the interest in fairness, it should be mentioned that the Disney Store does not currently carry any The Book of Boba Fett-specific merch. However, they still carry multiple items featuring the masked visage of its title character, so that at least counts for something).

Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) prepares to duel Qimir (Manny Jacinto) in The Acolyte Season 1 Episode 8 “The Acolyte” (2024), Disney

At current, neither Disney nor Lucasfilm have officially commented on their apparent take down of their The Acolyte merchandise from the Disney Store. Further, it remains unclear whether this means the company will cease production of any items related to the series.

But while an official statement is still forthcoming (if at all), speculation suggests that the move was done because Disney, seeing the objectively awful viewer ratings for The Acolyte, chose to simply cut their losses rather than attempt to stock and sell merchandise for something that all but maybe three people wanted, much less watched.

Suffice to say: Don’t expect a LEGO build of Qimir’s ‘Smilo Ren’ helmet any time.

Osha (Amandla Stenberg) dons Qimir’s (Manny Jacinto) helmet in The Acolyte Season 1 Episode 6 ‘Teach/Corrupt’ (2024), Disney

NEXT: ‘The Acolyte’ Showrunner Leslye Headland Believes Star Wars Series’ Final Fight Scene Tops ‘The Phantom Menace’, ‘The Matrix’