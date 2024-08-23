BOOM! Studios To Completely Reboot ‘Power Rangers’ Comic Book Line, New Era Will Bring Team “Into A Reimagined World”

Lauren Shiba dons a new suit on Dan Mora's cover to Power Rangers Prime Vol. 1 #1 (2024), BOOM! Studios

In proving that if not Hasbro, at least someone cares enough about the iconic Western Sentai adaptation to do something with it, BOOM! Studios has announced in the wake of its recent ending, they will soon be moving to completely reboot their entire Power Rangers comic book line.

The titular team suits up one final time on Dan Mora’s cover to Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers: Darkest Hour Vol. 1 #1 (2024), BOOM! Studios

RELATED: Hasbro Gives Up On ‘Power Rangers’ As Franchise’s Costumes, Props To Be Liquidated At Heritage Auctions

Per an official press release issued by the publisher on August 22nd, the Morphin’ Grid will be kick-started back to life in November courtesy of a brand new series titled Power Rangers Prime.

Set to be penned by Melissa Flores, a long-time franchise scribe whose credits include various episodes of Power Rangers HyperForce and the last comic book line’s final Darkest Hour event, with visuals from Iron Fist Vol. 6 artist Michael Yg, this new series will purportedly “usher in a new era into the Rangers Mythos”.

“Power Rangers is BACK and better than ever!” reads the first issue’s official synopsis. “Angel Grove University students face a difficult choice after crossing paths with a fugitive straight out of legend. The consequences for hiding her are dire…but her existence may not stay secret for long. In the wake of Darkest Hour, prepare yourself for a bold new era and a brand new story unlike anything that’s come before! A perfect ‘Day One’ jumping on point for new readers and old fans alike!”

The Morphin’ Grid is solidifed into a single suit in Power Rangers Prime Vol. 1 #1 (2024), BOOM! Studios. Words by Melissa Flores, art by Michael Yg and Fabi Marques.

Per a preview of Power Rangers Prime Vol. 1 #1‘s interior art provided by BOOM!, it appears this new publishing initiative will be a sort of ‘Ultimate Marvel’-style relaunch wherein previously-established Red Samurai Ranger Lauren will find herself alone and on the run from a cadre of Eltarian soldiers who wish to steal her powers for their own means.

And if the issue’s main cover, as drawn by Batman/Superman: World’s Finest Vol. 1 artist Dan Mora, is any indication, it appears that when all is said and done, Lauren will eventually be imbued with the full power of the Morphin’ Grid, which in turn seemingly grants her access to a new, more ‘beefed-up’ version of the Mighty Morphin’ Red suit.

Lauren Shiba dons a new suit on Dan Mora’s cover to Power Rangers Prime Vol. 1 #1 (2024), BOOM! Studios

RELATED: ‘Power Rangers’, ‘BRZRKR’ Comic Book Publisher BOOM! Studios Acquired By Random House Publishing

In speaking to the series’ announcement, the aforementioned Flores beamed, “With Power Rangers Prime, we’re bringing the comics into a reimagined world!”

“Familiar characters and settings will pop up in unexpected ways, but this is an all-new adventure – a crazy journey I can’t wait to share with you that beats with the heart of what it means to be a Power Ranger,” she added. “With designs by Dan Mora and art by the incredible Michael Yg, honestly I’m just blown away and so thankful to be a part of it!”

Lauren Shiba attempts to transform in Power Rangers Prime Vol. 1 #1 (2024), BOOM! Studios. Words by Melissa Flores, art by Michael Yg and Fabi Marques.

Yg likewise graciously declared, “What did I do to deserve drawing a Power Rangers book?”

“Seriously!” the artist exclaimed. “Back in the 90s, kids of my age in China got only a handful of American shows and cartoons and they were simply priceless! We’d rush back home from school to catch them regardless how pissed our parents were for not spending the time studying. But I had no regrets, because Power Rangers was one of the best.”

“Now, not only am I drawing it, but the book is also written by the unbelievably talented Melissa Flores, and designed by Dan Mora, one of my favorite artists out there these days that I look up to,” he further asserted. “So it is for the team, for my younger self, and most importantly for you, that I’m putting my absolute heart and soul into this book! I can’t wait for you to read it.”

A powerless Lauren Shiba takes on a group of Eltarian soldiers in Power Rangers Prime Vol. 1 #1 (2024), BOOM! Studios. Words by Melissa Flores, art by Michael Yg and Fabi Marques.

At current, Power Rangers Prime Vol. 1 #1 is set to teleport onto store shelves on November 13th.

In addition to a standard cover by Mora, the issue will also release with variant covers provided by The Boy Wonder Vol. 1 artist Juni Ba, noted industry cover artist InHyuk Lee, Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers variant cover artist Bon Bernardo, Catwoman Vol. 5 writer-slash-illustrator Joëlle Jones, UK-based graphic designer Doaly, and Blue Beetle Vol. 7 artist Rafael Albuquerque.

For those interested, Bernado, Jones, Doaly, and Albuquerque’s variant covers can be found below.

The original Red Ranger leaps into action on Bon Bernardo’s variant cover to Power Rangers Prime Vol. 1 #1 (2024), BOOM! Studios

Samurai Ranger Red is ready to rock on Joëlle Jones and Jordie Bellaire’s variant cover to Power Rangers Prime Vol. 1 #1 (2024), BOOM! Studios

A piece of Eltarian propaganda graces Doaly’s cover to Power Rangers Prime Vol. 1 #1 (2024), BOOM! Studios

Lauren Shiba dons her Super Samurai Red suit on Rafael Albuquerque’s variant cover to Power Rangers Prime Vol. 1 #1 (2024), BOOM! Studios

NEXT: Hasbro Reportedly “Never Wanted ‘Power Rangers’”, Brand’s Purchase “Done Without Consulting R&D”