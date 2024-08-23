Gamescom 2024 Drops ‘Best Nintendo Switch Game Award’ Due To Lack Of Submissions

Source: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - A Piercing Screech - Nintendo Switch, Super Smash Bros., YouTube

In an interesting move, Gamescom 2024 will not feature a “Best Nintendo Switch Game” award for the first time since the popular hybrid gaming system was released in 2017.

Gamescom Pulls Nintendo Switch Award

Noah (Ryōhei Arai) draws the Veiled Sword in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (2022), Nintendo

Incredibly, the decision comes after event organizers received too few submissions to warrant even having the category. The move has certainly raised eyebrows among gaming enthusiasts and industry insiders.

A spokesperson for Gamescom confirmed the news, stating, “There were too few submissions for the Best Nintendo Switch category this year. The award committee, therefore, decided to cancel the category.” This marks a significant departure from previous years. Over the years, the award was a staple of the event.

Why was it a staple? Because the Nintendo Switch is the third best-selling gaming console in history, with over 141 million units sold. (That sits just behind the Nintendo DS, and the GOAT: Playstation 2.) Of course, the consoles are only valuable insofar as there is the software to go along with it.

A variety of gamers playing with the Nintendo Switch in handheld mode, docked mode, and with a Pro Controller via Nintendo

Nintendo’s Diminishing Presence at Gamescom

The lack of submissions for the Best Nintendo Switch Game award may not come as a complete shock to those who have been following Nintendo’s activities closely. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Nintendo of Europe would not have a physical presence at Gamescom 2024. This absence has fueled speculation that the company is shifting its focus toward developing and eventually releasing its next-generation console, often referred to as the “Switch 2.”

Despite this, Nintendo still has a few major titles in the pipeline for 2024, including The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and Mario & Luigi: Brothership. However, the company’s decision to skip Gamescom, coupled with the limited number of submissions for awards, suggests that the gaming giant is winding down its support for the current Switch console as it prepares for its next big hardware reveal.

Bowser abuses his minions in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (2024), Nintendo

A Year of Transition for Nintendo

The cancellation of the Best Nintendo Switch Game award seems to point to a broader transition period for Nintendo. The company has yet to formally announce its next gaming system. Industry insiders believe it won’t hit the market until after April 2025. This timeline aligns with Nintendo’s historical approach to hardware development, where the company has often taken a cautious and methodical path to ensure the success of its next big product.

Last year, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom took home the Best Switch Game award, alongside other accolades, including Best Audio and Best Gameplay. The absence of a similar recognition this year could be seen as a sign that the Switch is nearing the end of its lifecycle.