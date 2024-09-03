PlayStation To End Service For ‘Concord’ Just Two Weeks After Launch, Will Issue Complete Refunds To All Players

  |  
Sep 3, 2024
Lennox (Derek Phillips) realizes he's in over his head in Concord (2025), Firewalk Studios
Lennox (Derek Phillips) realizes he's in over his head in Concord (2025), Firewalk Studios

AND THAT’S THE GAME!

In a development that absolutely everyone saw coming but definitely did not expect this soon, given the hero shooter’s absolutely abysmal market performance, PlayStation has announced that they will officially be shutting the doors on Concord.

The most unappealing cast of heroes assemble in Concord (2025), Firewalk Studios
The most unappealing cast of heroes assemble in Concord (2025), Firewalk Studios

RELATED: ‘Concord’ Appears Dead On Arrival As Hero Shooter Releases To Less Than 700 Concurrent PC Players

Announcing the closure of the widely panned hero shooter by way of an official PlayStation Blog post, Concord game director Ryan Ellis informed players that “while many qualities of the experience resonated with players, we also recognize that other aspects of the game and our initial launch didn’t land the way we’d intended. Therefore at this time, we have decided to take the game offline beginning September 6, 2024, and explore options, including those that will better reach our players.”

“While we determine the best path ahead, Concord sales will cease immediately and we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased the game for PS5 or PC,” added the Firewalk Studios representative. “If you purchased the game for PlayStation 5 from the PlayStation Store or PlayStation Direct, a refund will be issued back to your original payment method.”

Haymar (Lana McKissack) holds on for dear life in Concord (2024), Firewalk Studios
Haymar (Lana McKissack) holds on for dear life in Concord (2024), Firewalk Studios

For those who bought the game digitally via the PlayStation, Steam, or Epic Games storefronts, refunds will be issued automatically.

Meanwhile, players who were unfortunate enough to go so far as to buy a physical version of the game will need to contact their given retailer and obtain their refund through their respective processes.

Bazz (Mila Jam) charges into the fight in Concord (2024), Firewalk Studios
Bazz (Mila Jam) charges into the fight in Concord (2024), Firewalk Studios

RELATED: ‘Concord’ Dev Writes Off Critics: “Why Would I Care About A Bunch Of Talentless Freaks Hating On It?”

For those of you keeping score at home, in light of its August 23rd release date (which it finally made after EIGHT TOTAL YEARS in development), it will only have existed for a total of just two weeks by the time its closure date eventually comes to pass.

Eight years. Two weeks. Less than 700 max players.

Suffice to say, with these kind of results, not only is Concord‘s closure (as noted above) not a surprise in the slightest, but it’s likely that its complete and abject failure will go down in the history as one of the most embarrassing moments to come out of this current era of video game history.

Emari (Christine Rose Schermerhorn) reports for duty in Concord (2025), Firewalk Studios
Emari (Christine Rose Schermerhorn) reports for duty in Concord (2025), Firewalk Studios

To bring things full circle: Remember the Concord dev who wrote off the overwhelming outpouring of criticism against the game by questioning “Why would I care about a bunch of talentless freaks hating on it?”

Well, here’s your answer: Because when those “talentless freaks” don’t show up, your game is destined for an eventual home in the bargain (or trash) bin.

Star Child (Derek Mears) grabs a drink in Concord (2024), Firewalk Studios
Star Child (Derek Mears) grabs a drink in Concord (2024), Firewalk Studios

NEXT: Firewalk Studios Dev Reveals Insane ‘Concord’ Dev Time, Says Game Took “Around 8 Years” To Make

Mentioned This Article:

More About:

Read This Next

Just A Day After ‘Visions Of Mana’ Hits Shelves, Developer Ouka Studios Completely Gutted By Parent Company NetEase Games

Just A Day After ‘Visions Of Mana’ Hits Shelves, Developer Ouka Studios Completely Gutted By Parent Company NetEase Games

By Bounding Into Comics

New Images Show Late ‘Mad Max’ Actor Hugh Keays-Byrne In Full Martian Manhunter Makeup For ‘Justice League: Mortal’

New Images Show Late ‘Mad Max’ Actor Hugh Keays-Byrne In Full Martian Manhunter Makeup For ‘Justice League: Mortal’

By Bounding Into Comics

‘Sensational She-Hulk’ Artist Jen Bartel Blasts ‘Marvel Snap’ For Lack Of Artist Royalties: “Imagine If The Artists Who Actually Made The Art They Make Millions Of Dollars Off Of Even Got To See A Fraction Of A Percentage Of That”

‘Sensational She-Hulk’ Artist Jen Bartel Blasts ‘Marvel Snap’ For Lack Of Artist Royalties: “Imagine If The Artists Who Actually Made The Art They Make Millions Of Dollars Off Of Even Got To See A Fraction Of A Percentage Of That”

By Bounding Into Comics

The Trailer For The Documentary ‘Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story’ Is Here

The Trailer For The Documentary ‘Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story’ Is Here

By Bounding Into Comics

Here’s Why Pamela Anderson Refused To Appear In The ‘Baywatch’ Docuseries

Here’s Why Pamela Anderson Refused To Appear In The ‘Baywatch’ Docuseries

By TheMix.net

20 Costco Luxury Items That May Surprise You

20 Costco Luxury Items That May Surprise You

By Blog Archive - Costco97.com

15 Best Golf Gloves to Protect Sweaty Hands on the Course

15 Best Golf Gloves to Protect Sweaty Hands on the Course

By WellSquad

Samsung Goes Big With These 130-inch 4K Laser Projectors

Samsung Goes Big With These 130-inch 4K Laser Projectors

By Maxim

12 Celebrities Who Love to Shop at Costco

12 Celebrities Who Love to Shop at Costco

By Blog Archive - Costco97.com