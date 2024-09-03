PlayStation To End Service For ‘Concord’ Just Two Weeks After Launch, Will Issue Complete Refunds To All Players

Lennox (Derek Phillips) realizes he's in over his head in Concord (2025), Firewalk Studios

AND THAT’S THE GAME!

In a development that absolutely everyone saw coming but definitely did not expect this soon, given the hero shooter’s absolutely abysmal market performance, PlayStation has announced that they will officially be shutting the doors on Concord.

The most unappealing cast of heroes assemble in Concord (2025), Firewalk Studios

Announcing the closure of the widely panned hero shooter by way of an official PlayStation Blog post, Concord game director Ryan Ellis informed players that “while many qualities of the experience resonated with players, we also recognize that other aspects of the game and our initial launch didn’t land the way we’d intended. Therefore at this time, we have decided to take the game offline beginning September 6, 2024, and explore options, including those that will better reach our players.”

“While we determine the best path ahead, Concord sales will cease immediately and we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased the game for PS5 or PC,” added the Firewalk Studios representative. “If you purchased the game for PlayStation 5 from the PlayStation Store or PlayStation Direct, a refund will be issued back to your original payment method.”

Haymar (Lana McKissack) holds on for dear life in Concord (2024), Firewalk Studios

For those who bought the game digitally via the PlayStation, Steam, or Epic Games storefronts, refunds will be issued automatically.

Meanwhile, players who were unfortunate enough to go so far as to buy a physical version of the game will need to contact their given retailer and obtain their refund through their respective processes.

Bazz (Mila Jam) charges into the fight in Concord (2024), Firewalk Studios

For those of you keeping score at home, in light of its August 23rd release date (which it finally made after EIGHT TOTAL YEARS in development), it will only have existed for a total of just two weeks by the time its closure date eventually comes to pass.

Eight years. Two weeks. Less than 700 max players.

Suffice to say, with these kind of results, not only is Concord‘s closure (as noted above) not a surprise in the slightest, but it’s likely that its complete and abject failure will go down in the history as one of the most embarrassing moments to come out of this current era of video game history.

Emari (Christine Rose Schermerhorn) reports for duty in Concord (2025), Firewalk Studios

To bring things full circle: Remember the Concord dev who wrote off the overwhelming outpouring of criticism against the game by questioning “Why would I care about a bunch of talentless freaks hating on it?”

Well, here’s your answer: Because when those “talentless freaks” don’t show up, your game is destined for an eventual home in the bargain (or trash) bin.

Star Child (Derek Mears) grabs a drink in Concord (2024), Firewalk Studios

