Rippaverse Takes On The Criminal Underworld In New Series ‘The Horseman’ From Writer Chuck Dixon And Artist Joe Bennett, First Issue Now Available

The Horseman is ready to dish out justice in Horseman Vol. 1 #1 (2024), Rippaverse. Words by Chuck Dixon, art by Joe Bennett, Fabio Jansen, J. Brown, and Invisible Art Studio.

In almost every fictional super hero comic book universe, amidst the scores of extra-normal individuals fighting to protect their world from super villains and giant monsters, one will almost inevitably find a power-less individual who has dedicated themselves to taking on the more street-level threats.

DC has Batman. Marvel has The Punisher. And now, the Rippaverse has The Horseman.

[Disclosure: The author of this article holds a personal friendship with the Rippaverse’s Creative Manager Andrew Rodriguez.]

The Horseman puts his military skills to use in Horseman Vol. 1 #1 (2024), Rippaverse. Words by Chuck Dixon, art by Joe Bennett, Fabio Jansen, J. Brown, and Invisible Art Studio.

Penned by Nightwing Vol. 2 scribe Chuck Dixon and Immortal Hulk artist Joe Bennett, who previously teamed-up under the Rippaverse banner on Alphacore #1, this new series follows the adventures of one Hector Caballero, a “former military operative turned vigilante” who finds himself returning to his hometown of Florespark to protect his family from the city’s burgeoning criminal underworld.

Alongside said script work from Dixon and pencils from Bennett, The Horseman will also feature inks and colors from Rippaverse artists Fabio Jansen and J. Brown, respectively, and see its lettering provided by Invisible Art Studio.

The Horseman goes on patrol in Horseman Vol. 1 #1 (2024), Rippaverse. Words by Chuck Dixon, art by Joe Bennett, Fabio Jansen, J. Brown, and Invisible Art Studio.

“The Horseman is the latest action-packed comic book from the Rippaverse, bringing a new level of grit and intensity to our universe,” reads an official tease of the series. “Created by the legendary Chuck Dixon and brought to life with stunning visuals by Joe Bennett, this mature comic delivers a relentless vigilante justice narrative that fans of hard-hitting stories won’t want to miss. Chuck and Joe have collaborated before on many projects and were faced with many situations in which they were told to tone down or remove elements due to their graphic nature. With The Horseman, the pair are unleashed to create the type of story they’ve always wanted to do and how they wanted to do it.”

As for the book’s plot, per the series’ official synopsis, “In The Horseman, Hector Caballero wages a one-man war against crime in Florespark. Moving with precision and lethal force, he battles corrupt forces, crime lords, and anyone who threatens his mission to create a safer world for his loved ones. As he uncovers dark secrets and faces off against formidable foes, Hector learns that being a hero comes at a high cost.”

The Horseman brawls with a group of ninjas in Horseman Vol. 1 #1 (2024), Rippaverse. Words by Chuck Dixon, art by Joe Bennett, Fabio Jansen, J. Brown, and Invisible Art Studio.

Regarding its covers, the book will also feature a total of four different treatments, as provided by Cannan White, Ronilson Freire, Will Conrad, and Bennett himself.

These covers, in order, can be seen below:

The Horseman is ready to rumble on Caanan White’s cover to The Horseman Vol. 1 #1 (2024), Rippaverse

The Horseman opens fire on Ronlinson Freire’s variant cover to The Horseman Vol. 1 #1 (2024), Rippaverse

The Horseman unleashes his vengeance on Will Conrad’s variant cover to The Horseman Vol. 1 #1 (2024), Rippaverse

The Horseman evokes some classic comic book visuals on Joe Bennett’s variant cover to The Horseman Vol. 1 #1 (2024), Rippaverse

Interested in checking out the book for yourself?

Well, good news, dear reader: The Horseman is available to order right now via the official Rippaverse webstore.

