Batman Finally Gets His Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame, And Another Guinness World Record Title To Boot

Over the last 85 years, the comic book world has introduced countless superheroes, antiheroes, and galaxy defenders who have captured the imagination of readers with amazing tales of incredible action and uncanny adventures. Through all of this, one mortal (who is anything but mere) has continued to stand on the shoulders of gods and resonate with people in ways that go deeper than the darkest cave. He is vengeance. He is the night. And, he’s a star.

HE. IS. BATMAN.

Since debuting in DC #27, the savior of Gotham City has been waging a never-ending war on the criminal underworld with only the powers of intellect, stealth, superior fighting skills, the greatest butler to ever live, and let’s not forget those wonderful toys.

He is more than just a man, or a crime fighter. Batman has become a symbol for humanity’s perseverance over tragedy, and the never-ending (futile?) battle with our own inner-darkness. Whether it be a threat from above, below, or a member of the Rogues Gallery, the Dark Knight will rise to the occasion, and break a few skulls.

Only this time, he’s breaking records, and breaking ground on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce will be honoring the World’s Greatest Detective with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, September 26 in the category of motion pictures. The event will take place at 6764 Hollywood Boulevard in front of The Hollywood Guinness World Records Museum, where it will be placed next to the stars of co-creator Bob Kane and the dearly departed actor who portrayed him in the classic TV series, Adam West. Other honorees this year include Bat Cave alum Maggie Gyllenhaal (2008’s The Dark Knight), Tim Burton (1989’s Batman, 1992’s Batman Returns), and even Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot.

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to honor our first superhero on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! The one, the only, Batman!” said the producer of the one, the only Hollywood Walk of Fame, Ana Martinez. “Fans from around the world will be thrilled to know that Batman will have his star dedicated next to the stars of television’s Batman, Adam West, and the co-creator of Batman, Bob Kane.”

Attending the event will be Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Steve Nissen, along with DC’s SVP & General Manager, Anne DePies, and finally its President, Publisher, Chief Creative Officer & occasional artist Jim Lee, who will be signing autographs at an all-day collaborating event with Funko at their Hollywood store.

On top of all the festivities, Batman will receive another title from the Guinness World Records to stick in his Utility Belt for being the first superhero to receive a star on the Walk Of Fame. Our redeemer will get a special presentation by their official adjudicator, Michael Empric.

This achievement will look great next to his other appearances in historical record-breaking, such as:

Most screen appearances as Batman (Adam West)

Most voiceover performances as Batman (Kevin Conroy)

Most adapted comic book character (live-action movies)

Most Oscar winners to play one superhero (Nipples Clooney, Christian Eastwood, and Batfleck)

And lastly, most video game adaptations of a superhero movie.

What will be the next record broken by the Caped Crusader, folks? The most faces punched? The highest criminal recidivism rate? Or perhaps the most live-action TV shows to not feature the actual character? Find out the answer to these and other burning questions next week! Same bat-time, same bat-website…

