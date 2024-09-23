Lionsgate Films Partners With AI Firm Runway To Drive Content, “Help Us Utilize AI To Develop Cutting-Edge, Capital-Efficient Content Creation Opportunities”

Credit: John Wick prepares for battle in John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) via Movieclips YouTube

Lionsgate has entered into a partnership with the AI research firm Runway. It seems that the aim is to harness the power of generative AI to enhance its film and television production capabilities.

Whether this will at some point also mean creating original content using generative AI tools is still in the air.

Honor Gillies as Barb Azure, Konstantin Taffet as Clerk Carmine and Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Photo Credit: Murray Close

The Partnership

This collaboration will see Runway develop a new AI model specifically trained on Lionsgate’s extensive library of content. This would include popular franchises like John Wick and The Hunger Games.

The deal marks Runway’s first partnership with a major Hollywood studio. As the entertainment landscape continues to evolve, the potential applications of AI technology in content creation have become a focal point for industry leaders. AI’s potential uses have been a major controversy, leading to the second-longest strike in Writer’s Guild history.

Runway’s model will be customized exclusively for Lionsgate. It will be designed to augment the creative processes of filmmakers and directors within the studio, according to them.

John Wick (Keanu Reeves) takes in his surroundings in John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023), Lionsgate Films

Lionsgate’s Response

Lionsgate Vice Chair Michael Burns expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “Runway is a visionary, best-in-class partner who will help us utilize AI to develop cutting-edge, capital-efficient content creation opportunities.”

This underscores the growing interest among studios in leveraging AI for cost-effective production, particularly for projects that typically operate within modest budgets. But this could also spell trouble for those who fear that AI could be used to reduce headcounts as well.

It’s one reason why last year actors entered into a strike; though an agreement has been put into place, it seems that for now at least the ball is rolling toward developing the technology for future use.

Sasha Luss as Hana in Latency (2024), Lionsgate

Why Is Generative AI Such A Big Deal?

When generative AI came into play, it sparked discussions around the implications for labor in Hollywood. Concerns over job security, the potential misuse of actors’ likenesses, and legal ramifications surrounding AI-generated content have been hotly discussed topics.

Because of this, California Governor Gavin Newsom recently signed a law regulating AI performance replicas. Some actors, such as John Wick star Keanu Reeves have also taken steps to block AI deepfakes and touch up on his projects. According to Deadline, the star has put into contracts that ensure AI wasn’t used to alter likeness or his performance.

Ukai as Arthur and Mark Wahlberg as Michael Light in Arthur the King (2024), Lionsgate

Is AI The Future?

As studios experiment with AI tools, they face a complex landscape of regulatory and labor issues. However, the enthusiasm from creators remains palpable. “We’re committed to giving artists, creators, and studios the best and most powerful tools to augment their workflows and enable new ways of bringing their stories to life,” said Cristóbal Valenzuela, co-founder and CEO of Runway. “The history of art is the history of technology, and these new models are part of our continuous efforts to build transformative mediums for artistic and creative expression.”

The collaboration between Lionsgate and Runway is particularly noteworthy as it highlights the studio’s focus on efficiency in a competitive market. As Lionsgate looks to the future, integrating AI into its creative processes could potentially redefine how content is developed, making it easier for filmmakers to explore new storytelling techniques while reducing overall production costs.

John kills an assassin with a pencil in John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017), Lionsgate

What Can AI Do For The Indies?

One aspect that isn’t often spoken about is how AI, aside from just raw cost cutting, also provides a method for lower-budget, often unconnected creators to level the playing field. With prompt-based video creation, concept art, and other uses for generative AI, the technology also has the potential to provide labor and capital-strapped products an avenue to more fully realize their creative ideas.

But no matter what happens, it will be difficult to predict how AI will shape the filmmaking landscape in the long term.

