After ‘Suicide Squad’s’ Disaster, Rocksteady Studios Locking Batman Behind a PlayStation Exclusive Is the Last Thing Gaming Industry Needs

Rumors of a new Batman game by Rocksteady Studios have sent the gaming world into a frenzy. The acclaimed industry insider, Xbox Era leaker Nick ‘Shpeshal Nick’ Baker, claims that Rocksteady is reportedly working on a new Batman game and that Sony is trying to get behind the project and make it a PlayStation exclusive.

While fans are eager for the return of the celebrated Dark Knight, many are questioning whether another platform-exclusive superhero title is what the gaming world needs right now. Especially in the wake of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League‘s failure of epic proportions.

For now, there aren’t many details on the game regarding story, setting, and everything in between. However, it seems that the game won’t be a remaster or a remake of the Arkham series.

Nevertheless, the community has a strong opinion on what the game should be, as fans are uniting in a desire to play a Batman: Beyond game, asking Rocksteady to give them a chance to explore an open-world Neo-Gotham.

Another faction of Batman fandom is interested in playing a Batman vs. Superman game, but this seems like a far-off possibility considering the complexity of placing two iconic heroes into a single story.

What could complicate the new Batman game is the rumor that Sony is trying to fund the project and in return make Batman a PlayStation exclusive, which will certainly limit the sale potential.

This has fans enraged as they turn against Sony, calling Microsoft to acquire Warner Brothers, which owns Rocksteady, and make Batman a multiplatform day one Xbox Game Pass release.

Moreover, the gloomy shadow of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League failure looms large over Rocksteady. This can further hinder the next Batman project. Kill the Justice League was criticized for a wide array of reasons. The first one is the fact that the title is a live service game. Second, the portrayal of some iconic characters, including Batman, which heavily undermined his legacy. And of course, gameplay on the whole.

While the premise of a new Batman game has made fans happy, there is also a concern about whether Rocksteady can channel its 2010s era with the popular Batman: Arkham series of games and deliver yet another winner.

The entire trilogy that came out from 2009 to 2013 was long ahead of its time and remains a beloved collection of Batman-themed video games.

To add to the concern, key developers who worked on the Batman: Arkham series have departed from the studio. Combined with the disappointing Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League that still lingers, there are many questions including whether the Rocksteady is the studio to take on the next game with Caped Crusader as the main protagonist.

If the rumors are true, a platform-exclusive Batman game might be the last thing the industry needs right now.