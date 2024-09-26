‘Star Wars’ Lead Daisy Ridley Says She Pays No Attention To Negative Criticisms Of Rey’s Character: “I Cannot Change The Way That Some Men See Women”

Star Wars franchise Rey actor Daisy Ridley has revealed that she pays little attention to the more ‘aggressive’ criticisms of her character because she accepts that she “cannot change the way that some men look at women”.

The sequel trilogy star offered her thoughts on the topic while speaking to Gaël Golhen of the French entertainment news outlet Premiere following her being honored with the 2024 Deauville American Film Festival’s ‘New Hollywood‘ award, itself given every year to “an emerging actor or actress from tomorrow’s cinema.”

Their time together began with a brief discussion regarding Ridley’s decision to return to the Star Wars universe, wherein the actress admitted that she had no obligation to once more take up a lightsaber and did so solely of her own volition.

“I was simply asked if I wanted to do it, based on an idea, without the story or even the script,” explained Ridley, as translated by DeepL. “But if I had not been convinced by the concept, the film would not have seen the light of day. I took the time to think about it for a day and I said to myself that I had a great time on these films. This new adventure seemed fun to me, so why say no?”

“Also,” she continued, “there was a strange coincidence: two people told me in the same week that they would love to know what Rey was doing now. I had no idea that there was interest! People really like Rey. I think this new film will be exciting and will advance the franchise in an interesting way.”

From there, the actress was pressed as to whether she had ever given any thought as to what Rey had gotten up to after The Rise of Skywalker, to which she bluntly admitted, “I didn’t care until I was asked.”

“I felt like the story had wrapped up really nicely,” said the actor. “So Rey’s return had to be worthwhile, and I think it is. I’m also in a very different position: I was 21 when I did the first one, I’m 32 now, and so I have a lot more experience on set. It’s very exciting to imagine how my current life will affect the character.”

Following the admission from Ridley that the spotlight felt less intimidating this time around thanks to her experience having handled press tour duties for the sequel trilogy, the actor was eventually asked by Golhen, “The way that some fans received Rey was very violent [in this sense, the term is referring to ‘violently negative emotions’ rather than any actual physical actions]. Did you ever have that feeling?”

In turn, Ridley asserted, “No, no, no. I think that certain people have expressed negativity, but I don’t give it much attention.”

“Because it doesn’t really concern me,” she added. “I cannot change the way that some men look at women. That’s unfortunately how society functions. And then overall, I have been very well received. I’ve made the choice to to concentrate on the positive.”

At current, the Rey solo movie has yet to receive either an official release date or title.

